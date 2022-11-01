When Gene Peterson took over Lewis County’s football program in January, his first mission was to bring the program back to respectability.

Mission accomplished.

The Lions finished out the regular season on Friday with a 6-4 record, ensuring their first winning season since 2013.

The six wins this season is quite the stark contrast from when they won nine total from 2015-21.

“It’s cliche, but it’s really been a team effort, kids are coming together and playing together. Bringing respect back to the program is refreshing seeing the kids have a much different perspective and being able to compete and have a shot at winning,” Peterson said.

Peterson was fortunate to have some key pieces to work with when he got started. Running back Austin Howard had plenty of experience in the backfield and showed what he was capable of setting a program record for rushing yards in a season with 1,392. He cleared the 100-yard marker in seven of 10 games, clearing 200 yards in three of the Lions contests. He enters the postseason with 2,172 career rushing yards. Howard also tallied 100 tackles this season.

“As a head coach, you take a look at your kids and see what you need to do be successful, he became the main cog, leader on the team and in the school. We put the ball in his hands and and he stayed healthy throughout the whole year,” Peterson said.

Quarterback Ayden Cooper started seven games as a freshman before an injury ended his season and showed again how productive he can be at the position. Cooper threw for 1,223 yards this season with 19 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 170 pass attempts. He also ran for seven touchdowns. With two more years remaining, his progression will continue to trend upward, especially with the familiarity in Peterson’s system now.

“I require a whole lot from my quarterbacks and teaching them. The learning curve is difficult at times and he learned a lot. Sophomore year at quarterback is a tough year. He’s really learning each week and just for an example last week you saw him run with it more and use his legs and not forcing things,” Peterson said.

Trey Gerike also set a program mark with 13 receiving touchdowns in a season, hauling in 27 passes for 491 yards as the Lions go-to guy out wide.

“That record goes all the way back to 1974,” Peterson said.

Gentry Thompson and Tucker Madden were experienced offensive lineman, Peterson being their third coach in the four years they’ve been there.

“Those two have done a great job and taken hold and gone through some tough years. So happy for them they get to finish out on winning note,” Peterson said. “Looking back in January, a lot of pieces had to come together. Knew we had a young quarterback, a good running back and a few offensive line pieces returning. So some pieces were there.”

While the defense had some tough nights, they were able to force 23 turnovers and take advantage of their opportunities.

Then think of the future, 25 players on the roster were either freshman or sophomores. With nine of the 45 players on the roster seniors, the Lions have a bright future ahead of them.

“You can never have enough numbers. Some of the numbers could be a lot better for a 3A school to compete at higher level. Younger grades are looking very well, very strong. Middle school is playing for an EKC championship, elementary school played for a championship and coaches at that level have done a great job with that,” Peterson said.

Sophomores Jaxon Rister and Braedyn McGlone combined for 38 receptions and 475 yards. The two will have two more seasons with Cooper at quarterback, adding in freshman Julian Puente with eight receptions on the season. McGlone, Rister and another sophomore Drew Noble were some of the top tacklers on the team. Rister led the team in interceptions with four. McGlone second in fumble recoveries with three, one behind senior Don Oliver with four.

Peterson points to the Powell County game on September 23 as their defining moment of the season to date. The Pirates were just yards away in the closing seconds from a victory trailing 34-29, but the Lions defense held ground to preserve the victory. Wins over Pendleton County and Phelps followed, getting them to 5-2 start.

“The fortitude and attitude to come out with that win was very refreshing to see. They could then see the fruits of their hard work pay off,” Peterson said.

They followed with losses to Mason County and Fleming County, but closed out with a win over Fairview to get where they are today.

Now they take on the Engineers, Estill County at 6-4 on the season and the No. 2 seed out of the Class 3A, 5th District.

“We scrimmaged them early in the year, one of our first scrimmages. We know they’re big up front and have gotten a lot better. They have a big backfield and a big line. Lot of size in their program. Running the ball is a big key to them and they have a stout defense,” Peterson said. “We have a big task in front of us. They’re the No. 2 seed out of that district and played some tough competition. Their program has come a long way. They’re very solid and sound.”

Regardless of what happens Friday when the Lions head to Estill County to take on the Engineers in the first round of the playoffs, the Lions have taken a big step in the right direction.