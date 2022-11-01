LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (6) 7-2 60 1

2. Raceland – 9-1 54 2

3. Newport Central Catholic – 8-2 43 3

4. Lou. Ky. Country Day – 8-2 33 4

5. Campbellsville – 7-3 31 7

6. Bethlehem – 8-2 29 5

7. Hazard – 6-4 27 6

8. Lou. Holy Cross – 7-3 22 9

9. Bishop Brossart – 8-2 16 8

10. Williamsburg – 7-2 12 10

Others receiving votes: Crittenden Co. 2. Paintsville 1.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Beechwood (2) 9-1 56 T1

(tie) Mayfield (3) 10-0 56 T1

3. Owensboro Catholic – 7-3 44 3

4. Metcalfe Co. – 10-0 40 4

5. Lex. Christian – 6-4 35 6

5. Breathitt Co. (1) 7-2 35 5

7. Shelby Valley – 8-2 19 T8

8. Lloyd Memorial – 7-3 17 7

9. Walton-Verona – 8-2 12 T8

10. McLean Co. – 8-2 9 10

Others receiving votes: Butler Co. 4. Green Co. 3.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Christian Academy (6) 10-0 60 1

2. Bardstown – 10-0 54 2

3. Union Co. – 10-0 48 3

4. Mason Co. – 10-0 42 4

5. Bell Co. – 8-2 29 7

6. Lawrence Co. – 8-2 25 5

6. Ashland Blazer – 6-4 25 6

8. Elizabethtown – 7-3 13 T9

9. Hart Co. – 8-2 9 NR

10. Paducah Tilghman – 4-6 8 T9

Others receiving votes: Belfry 7. Greenup Co. 5. Casey Co. 4. Henry Co. 1.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Corbin (6) 10-0 60 2

2. Lex. Catholic – 8-2 50 1

3. Johnson Central – 8-2 43 4

3. Boyle Co. – 8-2 43 3

5. Warren East – 10-0 41 5

6. Logan Co. – 9-1 29 7

7. Spencer Co. – 9-1 24 6

8. Letcher County Central – 7-3 16 9

9. Lou. Central – 6-4 11 8

(tie) Boyd Co. – 7-3 11 10

Others receiving votes: Franklin Co. 1. Hopkinsville 1.

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Frederick Douglass (6) 10-0 60 1

2. Scott Co. – 9-1 50 6

3. Southwestern – 10-0 40 4

4. Woodford Co. – 9-1 37 2

5. Bowling Green – 8-2 36 3

6. Cov. Catholic – 8-2 35 7

7. Highlands – 8-2 32 5

8. Greenwood – 8-2 15 8

9. Owensboro – 8-2 12 9

10. Pulaski Co. – 8-2 9 10

Others receiving votes: Lou. Fairdale 4.

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. St. Xavier (6) 9-1 60 1

2. Lou. Ballard – 8-2 43 4

3. Lou. DuPont Manual – 8-2 41 2

4. Bullitt East – 9-1 36 5

5. Lex. Bryan Station – 7-3 33 7

6. Lou. Trinity – 6-4 27 6

7. Lou. Male – 6-4 25 8

8. Henderson Co. – 8-2 24 3

9. Simon Kenton – 7-3 21 10

10. Central Hardin – 9-1 19 9

Others receiving votes: Ryle 1.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Kentucky Today, Louisville; KPG Football, Owensboro.