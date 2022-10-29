After going 4-0 in their first four games on the road, Mason County was able to start setting their sights on a perfect regular season.

They may have deflected undefeated talk with their “1-0 this week” motto, but as the wins kept piling up and getting closer to 10-0, the goal started to become a reality.

They were able to make it reality Friday night as they polished off a perfect regular season with a 34-29 victory over Greenup County in Maysville on senior night.

Some things had to go the Royals way for the unblemished season to happen, whether it be the late game-winning drive at Tates Creek in game three, the defensive stand in game four at Boyd County or the scoop and score in game seven at Fleming County.

Tonight didn’t come easy, but once again the Royals found themselves on the positive side of the scoreboard.

“Special season for our guys. Special accomplishment. Everyone was kind of talking about 10-0, we never really did,” Royals coach Joe Wynn said. “This week it was all about the seniors and winning this for them. We win for the seniors and now we guarantee ourselves three home playoff games. It’s not coach speak anymore, it’s 1-0 because if you don’t win in the playoffs you’re done. We’ve got a special group and we don’t want this to end.”

For the third time in program history the Royals will enter the playoffs 10-0, accomplishing the feat in 2009 and ‘13 as well. They did it with an efficient offense that put up over 30 points in every game but two, a timely and opportunistic defense and special teams making plays when they needed them.

So when Musketeers Carson Wireman picked off a pass and returned it 65 yards for a score to knot the game up at 14 before half, the Royals didn’t blink.

With 1:23 left until the break, instead of going conservative with the ball out of the break, the Royals went right back to the air.

“I think you always see us not flinch there. We can run it, we can throw it and I think we’re a pretty 50-50 offense. So we’re gonna ride or die there and and you’re not going to see me shy away from throwing the ball or running it. If we gotta throw the ball 50 times we will,” Wynn said. “We’re a multiple offense. We got weapons galore across field and you got to defend us all sideline to sideline, end zone to end zone.”

A Keshaun Thomas 35-yard strike to KG Walton down the sideline and four plays later it was Brady Sanders finding the end zone from 16 yards out, giving the Royals a 21-14 lead at the break.

“We didn’t want to overcomplicate things and try and take shots. Just take what they give us and that was what we did in the running and passing game,” Thomas said. “I’ve been around this program for a really long time. I was here in 2013 when Jake O’Mara, Bradley Boone and all those guys did it. You know to say that I did that, we did that, it’s nice because that’s good company right there.”

That kind of faith in Thomas and an offense that can beat you in a variety of ways has the Royals in rhythm, looking to make a postseason push all the way through November. They finished with 348 yards, 183 of them on the ground.

Friday gave them some validity to their season, maybe not paired with the toughest schedule with a below average district, but Greenup came in as the eighth rated team in the RPI in 3A and 11th ranked team in the latest AP poll.

“I think more like proving to people and doubters that we are this good because a lot of people have negative energy all year about us. They say we haven’t played anybody, but I mean you beat the teams on your schedule. Boyd County was a district champion. Greenup is a two seed in a very competitive district and they’ve won some big games. Tates Creek is a 6A team,” Wynn said. “We took care of business and did what we needed to do. Tired of everybody doubting us until you come see our product because I feel that’s a pretty good product on the field.”

The Musketeers again rallied, this time from a 34-14 deficit to make it a one-score game at 34-29 with 1:22 to play when Tyson Sammons ran in his second touchdown of the day.

“We would have love to come up and ruin the perfect season. But you know Mason’s very, very tough, very dynamic on offense and very hard to defend,” Musketeers coach Zack Moore said.

They were unable to recover an onside kick for the second consecutive time off a score, Carson Pugh able to corral both kicks.

The Royals were able to run the clock all the way down to 19 seconds left before having to punt, Greenup getting one last shot from their own 16 with 11 seconds to play.

But Terrell Henry came up with an interception on the final play, his second one-handed interception of the evening, giving him seven picks for the season to go with his ninth touchdown reception he made earlier in the game.

”Sometimes I just stick my hand up, just trying to deflect it. If I feel like I got a good grip on the ball, I’m able to bring it down. We were just able to play,” Henry said as he reflected on the season. “Looking back to my sophomore year, I couldn’t imagine not playing. I’ve been having a lot of fun with these guys the last two years. We just want to keep on playing now. Senior year, I just want to go as long as we can.”

The Royals started the game off with some trickery after recovering the game’s opening kickoff on a Greenup fumble, KG Walton taking a backwards pass from Thomas and hitting Henry for a 39-yard strike and score.

Walton had an opportunity earlier in the year to make a big play on a pass from a jet sweep, but underthrew his target. He made sure he didn’t leave it short this time.

“I did play quarterback back in the day, I’m not going to lie. Coach has seen me throw it a few times so we practiced it a few times this week and it just came natural. Keshaun has something coming for him, he doesn’t even know it,” Walton said with a smile.

It gave the Royals a quick jolt and a 7-0 lead, Thomas then scoring on a one-yard quarterback sneak to make it 14-0.

The Musketeers got a score back when they recovered a fumble and Ike Henderson later scored from three yards out.

Wireman’s pick six made it 14-all before the Royals getting another score before the half.

Mason County’s defense kept Greenup in neutral in the third, Thomas with a 70-yard run down the sideline giving the Royals a 28-14 advantage.

Thomas then hit Isaac Marshall for a 16-yard score, giving the Royals 20 unanswered with 10:29 remaining and a 34-14 lead.

Greenup mounted their comeback on an eight play, 61-yard drive ending with a Sammons run to make it 34-22. A stop and then a score made it 34-28 on another Sammons run, the Musketeers running out of time to try and ruin the Royals undefeated season from there.

“We don’t play these things to get better, we play these things to win them. We weren’t able to tonight, but I’m hoping that we can take a few things out of this and help us down the road here in the next few weeks. We hate losing so hopefully we can go out next week and make somebody pay for this,” Moore said.

Now the two focus on the second season, the Royals hosting Rockcastle County next week in the first week of the Class 3A playoffs

Greenup County will host Pike County Central.

One thing is certain for the playoffs, the Royals won’t have to leave Maysville for a while, guaranteed at least three home games as long as they keep advancing.

The Royals are brewing up a special season, now the question begs how special can it be?

November will tell.

ROYALS 34, MUSKETEERS 29

GREENUP COUNTY – 7-7-0-15 — 29

MASON COUNTY – 14-7-7-6 — 34

Scoring Plays

1st Quarter

(MC) Walton 39-yard pass to Henry (11:43) Moreland kick

(MC) Thomas 1-yard run (6:03) Moreland kick

(G) Henderson 3-yard run (1:59) Wireman kick

2nd Quarter

(GC) Wireman 65-yard interception return (1:23) Wireman kick

(MC) Sanders 16-yard run (:38) Moreland kick

3rd Quarter

(MC) Thomas 70-yard run (10:13) Moreland kick

4th Quarter

(MC) Thomas 16-yard pass to Marshall (10:29) Kick blocked

(GC) Sammons 4-yard run (5:43) Sammons run

(GC) Sammons 5-yard run (1:22) Wireman kick

Game Stats

Passing Yards: Greenup 121 (Sammons 13/23), Mason 163 (Thomas 13/22, Walton 1/1)

Rushing Yards: Greenup 111 (Henderson 16-59, Sammons 11-46, Noble 2-4, Wireman 1-2), Mason 185 (Thomas 8-73, Sanders 8-48, Walton 5-28, Caden Clark-Roberts 2-26, Chad Clark-Roberts 5-10)

Receiving: Greenup (Henderson 2-30, Griffith 4-22, Clevenger 2-21, Boggs 1-20, Hunt 2-16, Wireman 2-12), Mason (Walton 7-78, Marshall 4-49, Henry 2-43, Sanders 1-(minus) 7)

Turnovers: Greenup 3, Mason 2

Penalties: Greenup 4-39, Mason 11-74

Records: Greenup County 6-4, Mason County 10-0