Make it a fifth straight year the Mason County girls’ cross country team has reached the podium at the state level.

The Lady Royals finished fourth in the KHSAA Class AA state meet on Friday, their fourth straight fourth place finish with a third place finish in the year prior.

Coming in the Lady Royals and coach Mark Kachler knew it would be a battle to keep the streak going, but the team that featured six seniors in their top seven runners on Friday were able to reach their expectations and bring some more hardware home to Maysville.

They were paced by Paige Decker, the senior making the podium for the fourth time in the last five years with an eighth place finish in a time of 19:59.

Following Decker was Layla Henderson in 20th in a time of 20:53, Elizabeth Lavinder in 30th in 21:14.

Morgan Carpenter finished 57th (22:13), Ava Thompson 69th (22:31), Alexis Decker 130th (23:58) and Hadley Maher 155th (25:02).

The Lady Royals finished with 161 points, Lexington Catholic taking the team title with 64 points. Scott finished second with 100 points, Elizabethtown third with 153 points. Rounding out the top five behind the Lady Royals was North Oldham with 181 points.

It wraps up a season in which the Lady Royals won their 10th region title in the last 15 seasons and once again hit their mark with a podium finish at the state meet.

In the boys’ meet, Mason County finished 23rd.

They were led by Peyton Ullery in 45th in a time of 18:02. Dashawn Overly also had a top 100 finish in 75th in a time of 18:35. Following those two were Alex Brannon in 135th (19:33), Elijah Reed in 166th (20:10), Jackson Trusedell in 186th (20:41), Keenan Galloway 192nd (20:52) and Casey Magee 203rd (21:12).

Trusedell was the lone senior to run for the Royals in the meet, meaning they’ll have six of their top seven back as they look to build upon a region runner-up finish and a second straight state meet appearance.

North Oldham won the boys’ meet with 79 points. Others to finish on the podium were Webster County (115 points), Corbin (226) and Highlands edging out Bell County by a point, 230-231.

Thomas Nelson’s Riku Sugie won the boys’ meet in a time of 15:38, beating North Oldham’s Adam Patel by three seconds. Bell County’s Caden Miracle finished third with a time of 15:46.

Scott’s Maddie Strong won the girls’ meet in a time of 18:41. Lincoln County’s Abigail Bastin finished second in 18:54, Bourbon County’s Bethany Simpson third at 19:08.

The cross country season concludes on Saturday with the 1A meet starting at 10 a.m., the 3A meet at 3 p.m.