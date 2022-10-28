The strides Grayson Miller has made for the Augusta cross country team in two years is pretty impressive.

He went from being the Panthers No. 5 runner as an eighth grader to a region champ as a sophomore, doing so last week in the Class A, Region 5 meet at Masterson Station Park in Lexington.

Miller used the final mile of the race to his advantage, made a move and was able to pull away, winning by nine seconds.

“I was projected third based off times, but I wanted to make sure I stayed with the top pack and make a move whenever,” Miller said. “There was a pretty decent sized hill and kept pushing forward and made quite a bit of distance on that.”

Miller’s surge has been aided by junior Bryant Curtis, the two pushing each other every day in practice and often trading spots as the top finisher for the Panthers during the season. Curtis posted a fifth place finish at region and should be right there again with Miller at the Class A state meet on Saturday morning.

“Bryant helps a lot, most of the races he’s right there with me and I try and go back right there with him,” Miller said.

Miller’s progression has been right on with the rise of the Panthers. Region champ in 2020, region champ in 2021, region runner-up in 2022 the last three seasons for the small school from Augusta.

This season has played out somewhat similar as it did in 2020 when they started to make their push. With only three runners to start the season this year, they were wondering if they’d even be able to qualify as a team to run at state, needing at least five runners to do so.

But Nicholas Mains, Noland Young, John Hamm and Braydon Appleman decided to give the sport a try and much like when Mike and Matt Jones did two years ago, have hit the ground running. Mains posted a top 20 finish at the region meet, Young in the top 40 as they were able to grab second, 23 points behind a powerful Lexington Christian team.

“In a way it’s somewhat the same, obviously the biggest difference was Matt and Mike joining just weeks before region. We just wanted to qualify for the state meet. This year we didn’t exactly know how these guys would turn out, but they were athletes. At the time we were thinking get to state and then as things unfolded and were able to be pretty successful both years,” Panthers coach Tim Litteral said.

Litteral was finally able to do a little bit of reflection on the three-year run. Coupled with the top finishes at region, they placed 11th in 1A in 2020, last year’s historic season not only coming with another regional title, but a podium finish as they placed fourth in 1A, the program’s first ever time doing so.

While this year they’re expected to finish somewhere in the 10-15 range, it still puts them among some of the top teams in the state, last week proving so with the runner-up finish in the 15-team region meet.

How far they’ve come from having just one runner in Camryn Snapp a few years back to now being well known and respected at the state level.

“I’ve thought about it in a lot of different ways. The day of a race back in the day was a level of anxiousness with maybe just one runner and now you expect different things. Reflecting on it, it’s hard to put into words, but a lot of it just comes down to establishing a mindset and now a culture of success. It took a few years to establish that, Camryn was the first one to establish a baseline of getting kids to state and have others to get where we are now,” Litteral said.

Camryn’s younger brother Conner is a vital member of the team, battling through injuries this season to still be able to be counted on in meets for a strong finishing position, posting a top 30 finish at the region meet last week.

While the team has endured the success this season, next season is when they hope to get back to the 2021 level. Six of the top seven runners return, Appleman the lone senior. Saturday will give the team valuable experience as it will conclude the season and give them a glimpse of what they’re capable of next year.

“Next year we can get back to that level (2021),” Miller said. “With those guys running for the first time ever this year, they didn’t really even have a full season.”

Saturday’s meet begins at 10 a.m., the boys running first followed by the girls at 11 a.m.

Augusta’s Braylie Curtis will run for the Lady Panthers after finishing 15th in the region meet.

The sophomore will be running in her fourth straight state meet, her best finish in 2020 when she placed 30th in a time of 22:18. Curtis enters the meet seeded in the top 50.

“She’s capable of running a little bit faster this week than region. She ran faster back on the 14th at Bourbon County when we ran at the meet there. The seed time we know she is capable of running faster than that points to. She’s seeded 47th, I think honestly a top 25 finish would be a legit possibility for her,” Litteral said.

Bracken County’s girls have also qualified for the meet after finishing sixth in the region meet last week. Kailey Sharp is the Lady Bears highest seeded runner at 91st. Following Sharp is Jenna Colvin (139th), Tori Yelton (150th), Rylee Haughey (187th), McKinley Dietrich (206th) and Aleah Fulmer (234th). The six Lady Bears are a young team, everyone competing a sophomore or younger. It’s their first time qualifying as a team since 2018.