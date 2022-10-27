ASHLAND — A Boyd County fan tabbed the Woo Man will let out a Ric Flair signature, “Woo” every time the Lions fire down a point this season.

On Wednesday night at Anderson Gymnasium, Boyd County gave him plenty of chances to perfect his craft as the Lions rolled to a 3-0 (25-6, 25-6, 25-12) win over Fleming County in the 16th Region volleyball semifinals.

Boyd County made short work of Fleming County to cruise into tonight’s championship against Raceland after securing a program-best, 35th win over the Panthers.

Leading 4-2 in the first frame, Boyd County closed on a 21-4 run with Taylor Bartrum slamming home one of her 16 kills in the contest.

“She’s a brute,” Boyd County coach Katee Neltner said. “I think sometimes teams do stay out of the way. She just has so much power and athleticism. She’s just a force out there.”

Bartrum fired darts from the outside pin with laser precision while using a touch of finesse when she caught the defense planning for the big swing at the net.

“She’s just all-around athletic,” Neltner said. “She has the vertical, she’s light on her feet and she’s quick moving. When you put that together, it’s nothing but smooth. She has perfected that. She’s not very tall in the scheme of volleyball — she’s only 5-foot-9— but that vertical that she as, I think that really adds to it. She gets to balls that no one else in this region is going to.”

But the biggest play of the night came on a diving play by Sophia Gifford, who lunged toward a ball heading out of bounds near her bench that ended in a Bartrum kill and nearly sent Neltner onto the court in celebration of the defensive effort.

“I love defensive plays,” Neltner said. “I was a libero, so I focus on defense, which is what sets Boyd County apart, I think. I always tell my girls you are going to swing if you can’t pass the ball because it all starts with the pass of the ball. Defense, I just love it. It just hypes me up.”

Just as in the opening set, Boyd County took a 4-2 lead in set two and closed with another 21-4 run behind four Fleming County errors to close the frame.

“They just took charge early and we struggled to get passes up,” Fleming County coach Tanna Higginbotham said. “We couldn’t get in rhythm and we were nervous. I think and really uptight.”

Fleming County closed its season at 22-13 after finishing 13-23 last season. The Panthers made it to the region semifinals for the first time since 2013.

“These kids have made history for our school in the volleyball program,” Higginbotham said. “With our record and winning that game (Tuesday night), just the program in general, I’m so proud of them.”

Boyd County (35-4) will meet Raceland tonight at 7 p.m. in a rematch of a Sept. 20 matchup won by the Lions, 3-0.

“I always tell the girls, I don’t care what’s on the other side of the court, because if we take care of business on our side of the court, no one is going to touch us,” Neltner said.

Emma Sparks added eight kills and Carly Mullins chipped in five in unofficial stats. Gifford provided five aces.