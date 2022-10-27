Plus Fleming-Harrison, Bracken-Gallatin and Lewis-Fairview previews

The final week of the regular season is here and all that’s left to really settle is some milestones for some teams and players and trying to improve their RPI rating for the postseason.

GREENUP COUNTY (6-3) AT MASON COUNTY (9-0)

Their motto all season long has been “1-0 this week”.

Well now they can put another zero behind the one with a victory this week over Greenup County.

Mason County’s football team will go for a chance at a third undefeated regular season in program history Friday night when they welcome the Musketeers to Maysville.

They were able to accomplish the feat in 2009 and ‘13, only the Musketeers standing in the way at a shot at regular season perfection.

It could be the Royals toughest test yet.

Greenup enters No. 11 in the latest 3A AP poll, No. 8 in the latest RPI ratings headed into the final game of the season. They’ve posted an impressive victory over Lawrence County mixed in with some tight losses to Boyd County and Ashland Blazer, the Tomcats defeating the Musketeers last week for the Class 3A, 7th District title.

Not only for an undefeated regular season, Friday’s contest could have some major implications for the third round of the playoffs, if the two are to get two postseason wins and make it to that point.

The Royals enter as No. 4 in the latest RPI and if that holds, would guarantee themselves another home game in the third week, a loss to a No. 8 Greenup team in the RPI, could mix things up a bit, meaning if the Royals lose on Friday, there’s a possibility of a road game in the third round.

But that’s down the road, what happens Friday will be dictated a lot by the Royals being able to stop the run and continue their efficient offense in piling up points on the scoreboard.

Stopping the run last week was an issue for Mason County, allowing Powell County to post 269 rushing yards on 57 carries. It was the second time in the last three games the Royals have allowed over 200 rushing yards, allowing Fleming County to hit the mark as well on October 7. Greenup County will without a doubt test the waters in the ground attack, coming in averaging 227.4 yards per game led by quarterback Tyson Sammons with 1,303 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns this season.

But it still hasn’t kept the Royals from the win column, again the offense doing its job as they put up 37 points last week to put their season average at 38.4 points per game.

Friday’s kick is set for 7:30 p.m. as the Royals take aim at history.

HARRISON COUNTY (2-7) AT FLEMING COUNTY (5-4)

Harrison County enters playing their final game of the season, having missed out on the playoffs by finishing fifth in the Class 4A, 6th District at 0-4.

Fleming County hopes to continue to build on their recent offensive surge, scoring 166 points in their last four games and faces a Thorobreds team giving up 41 points per contest this season.

The Panthers can’t overlook the ‘Breds despite their record, dual-threat quarterback Kaydon Custard tallying a combined 2,673 yards this season throwing and running the ball for a combined 29 touchdowns. Harrison will be sure to test the Fleming secondary, having six receivers with more than 10 receptions this season, led by Jashon Lewis with 22 receptions for 465 yards and six touchdowns.

Fleming can help offset that with their rejuvenated rushing attack, Austin Trent clearing the 100-yard mark for a fifth straight game in a 46-18 victory over Lewis County last week. Trent’s late season surge not only cleared him for 1,000 rushing yards on the season, but cleared the 2,000 career rushing yard mark with 215 yards last week.

These two have played in some lopsided affairs outside of last year’s mudfest, a 16-7 Panther victory. Prior to that, the average margin of victory in six meetings from 2007-19 was 33.6 points, Harrison winning four of those meetings, Fleming winning two.

A win for the Panthers would secure a seventh winning record in their last nine seasons.

Friday’s kick in Fleminsgburg is 7:30 p.m. It won’t be the final home game for the Panthers this season, as they’ll host Garrard County the following week in the first round of the playoffs.

BRACKEN COUNTY (6-2) vs GALLATIN COUNTY (2-7)

The Polar Bears can get a seventh win, their most since the 2017 season with a victory at Gallatin County on Friday.

They’ve already secured a winning record, just the fourth time since the program started in 2003 in doing so. The seven wins would be the third most in a season in program history as well, so still plenty to play for as they’ll head to Paintsville the following week looking for just their second postseason win ever.

Bracken enters on a high note after two tight losses, defeating Nicholas County 14-13 last week. Dylan Teegarden once again led the Polar Bears potent rushing attack with 176 yards on 24 carries, also clearing the 1,000 yard mark for the season.

They’ll face a Gallatin County team with possibly the season on the line, currently in a three-way tie for the fourth spot in the Class 2A, 5th District. Three-way tiebreakers are usually settled via the RPI, so a win would help boost their rating as they are currently fifth in the RPI ratings in the district.

Friday’s kick is set for 7:30 p.m.

FAIRVIEW (1-8) AT LEWIS COUNTY (5-4)

The Lions can secure their first winning season since 2013 with a victory on Friday.

They’ll face a Fairview team that’s been outscored 382-122 on the season with their lone win against Morgan County in the fourth week of the season.

Lewis County will have plenty to shoot for as they’ll head to Estill County the following week for the postseason, most notably Austin Howard in search of 2,000 career rushing yards and Trey Gerike a receiving touchdown away from the most in a single season with 13.

Friday’s kick is set for 7:30 p.m.