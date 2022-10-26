FLEMING COUNTY DEF. EAST CARTER, 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-23)

ASHLAND — If Fleming County had a sign that said in case of emergency, break the glass, Alexis Williams was behind that glass.

Williams paced Fleming County with 16 kills, unofficially, to lead the Panthers to a 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-23) win over East Carter at Anderson Gymnasium on Tuesday night in the 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals.

Fleming County raced out to a 5-0 lead in the opening set, only to watch East Carter storm to take the lead on a pair of Alexis Thompson kills. Trailing 21-15, Williams sparked a 10-0 run for the Panthers while tallying three kills and a block for a point to grab a 1-0 lead in the match.

“She’s been our go-to all season,” Fleming County coach Tanna Higginbotham said of Williams. “When we need a kill, we usually go to her.”

Williams opened the second set with three kills and another block as the Panthers stormed out to a 9-1 lead. Williams added two more big swings late in the frame and Shelby Griggs put down the final point for a 2-0 lead. Griggs tallied six kills.

“Our other girls stepped up tonight,” Higginbotham said. “We hit some lulls where we couldn’t get our defense to get some passes up and our setter isn’t very tall, so we have to get her off the net with passes.”

The aforementioned lull first came in the first set when the Raiders got Williams stuck on the back row. It appeared again in the final stanza in a see-saw battle from the first point. Trailing 21-17 in the set, Williams rotated back on the front row and sparked an 8-2 run to close out the match.

“We had been preparing for her and we knew that she was the best player on their team,” East Carter (22-14) coach Jennifer Clark said of Williams. “She’s a phenomenal player. There’s not a whole lot we can do when she gets a good set. When she gets her hand on that ball, you have to hope you are in the right spot when it comes down.”

East Carter’s offense attacked any time Williams rotated to the back row, knowing that was the best opportunity to score at the net.

“That was our game plan,” Clark said. “We knew when she was on the back row, we had to take advantage of it.”

Higginbotham said having Williams moving in system allows every part of Fleming County’s team to work at its highest possible efficiency.

“It’s big whenever we get into system because it helps her play faster,” Higginbotham said. “We can run more tempo (offense), we get in the right spots, we’re attacking and all playing defense. It just helps a lot.”

Thompson led the Raiders with nine kills.

Fleming County (22-12) will play Boyd County tonight at 8 p.m. in the semifinals.

BOYD COUNTY DEF. LEWIS COUNTY, 3-0 (25-6, 25-13, 25-12)

ASHLAND — Boyd County has only relented one set all season to 16th Region teams.

The impressive number would seem to favor the defending region champions as they began a three-match gauntlet on Tuesday night to obtain the crown again.

Coach Katee Neltner said her team enjoys the frontrunner label, but wants her club to maintain their focus on each point. The stakes are too high to deviate off the postseason path should any obstacles arise.

“In a match like this one, it’s difficult to keep momentum,” Neltner said. “It’s a game where it’s slower than we are used to playing. It’s a first-round match at region, so regardless of who you are playing, it’s a big match. From here on out, it’s one-and-done. We are comfortable with the target on our back. We had it on our backs long before we were region champs last year.”

The Lions from Cannonsburg used their heavy hitting and quickness on defense to keep Lewis County from finding any momentum on offense during a 3-0 (25-6, 25-13, 25-12) victory in the 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals at Anderson Gym.

“It felt like it was the fastest three sets that we’ve ever played,” Lewis County coach Whitney Willis said. “We couldn’t get our offense going. We had a hard time digging those hits. (Boyd County) is great. I talked to the girls beforehand and said sometimes it’s just a really good hit. So, don’t let that get in your head.

“I think we did better than we had in previous years with letting our emotions control us,” Willis added. “We couldn’t keep our serve. We went into it knowing that it would be a tough one.”

Lewis County’s Sarah Paige Weddington tied the match at 4-4 with a kill early in the opening set. But Boyd County answered with a 21-2 run to end the frame.

Sophia Gifford served the final 11 points for Boyd County. Taylor Bartrum and Carly Mullins concluded the set with big swings to stake Boyd County to a quick 1-0 advantage.

“We just had a little confusion in the back line tonight,” Willis said. “I think everybody was trying to do a little too much when we just needed to trust our team and play our own parts and own positions. I think it contributed to that confusion.”

Six different players tallied a kill for Boyd County. Bartrum pummeled the ball to collect 11 kills in unofficial statistics. Emma Sparks and Sydney Clark each added four. Aly Caldwell accumulated three.

“We have six consistent hitters,” Neltner said. “Taylor is obviously solid up there (at net) along with Emma and Carly Mullins. It’s the beauty of our offense. Some teams in this region have one or two hitters, but we have five to six that we can throw in there at any given point. It’s nearly impossible to defend.”

Boyd County (34-4) has multiple distributors that can set up points. Carleigh Conley supplied the hitters with 13 assists. Caldwell was close behind with 12.

“It can be kind of tricky,” Neltner said about having two setters. “You are dealing with two different sets. … It’s two separate individuals so they are each setting different, but you also get into those rotations where they can get comfortable with whoever is their setter at the time. I don’t think it’s a detriment and it keeps your setters fresh. They are not running through six rotations of offense.

“It also gives Aly the opportunity to get up and swing on some balls,” she continued. “She is 5-foot-10, so it helps us with the blocks.”

Sparks sprang Boyd County to a 7-2 lead with three consecutive aces in the second set. Mullins added a double dose of service winners to extend the lead later in the stanza before she finished it off with a decisive spike at the net.

Boyd County posted 12 aces in the match. Neltner admits the stat is not a number she focuses on, but she will gladly accept the points.

“It’s probably a fault of mine, but I don’t pay a lot of attention to it, as long as we don’t have errors,” Neltner said. “We don’t do it a lot in practice because I don’t feel it takes a lot of skill to put it in a 30×30 court. I didn’t have much to complain about with our serving tonight.”

Lewis County (18-13) scored the first point of the third set, but Boyd County recorded the next six and never trailed again.

Weddington, named the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association reigon Player of the Year earlier Tuesday, led Lewis County with six kills. Olivia Mustard had five assists.

Neltner garnered Coach of the Year honors for the region from the KVCA.

Lewis County made its first region tournament appearance since 2018. Willis would like to start a new trend that includes longer postseasons for her program.

“We do graduate a lot of seniors, but we do have freshmen and sophomores,” Willis said. “I think it’s great they get used to playing in these types of situations because ideally, we want to be back year after year. The last year I brought girls to the region, it was my first year of coaching. I would really like for that to be the norm for Lewis County. Hopefully, we are building that program.”