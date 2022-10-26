Homer Rice of Northern Kentucky had an interesting career in football as he was may I say, a traveling man.

After his playing days were over at Centre College, Rice coached a high school team in Tennessee. He returned to his Alma Mater, Fort Thomas Highlands and then his legend began. His Bluebirds won 50 consecutive games and captured Class AA state championships in 1960 and 61. Homer Rice was on the move to the college ranks, serving as an assistant at UK and at Oklahoma.

His first head coaching job in the college ranks was at the University of Cincinnati for the Bearcats. Coach Rice then headed to Houston, Texas to become the head coach of the Rice Owls. Then the NFL came calling and he became the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals. He then became an athletic director at three major universities, North Carolina, Rice University and then Georgia Tech. He was so well thought of he was elected to become the President of National Association of College Athletics Directors. Homer Rice coached at all levels and served in athletic administration at the highest level.

The answer to last week’s question was that Paul Brown guided the Ohio State Buckeyes to the 1942 National Championship.

The first to answer were Mallory Denham, Todd Calvert, Ronnie Berryman, Tom Sims, Connie Mingee along with Jeff Fryman and Gene McRoberts.

This week’s question: I played football and basketball at George Rogers Clark High School and then I played 10 years in the NFL with the Dolphins and Jets and the Arizona Cardinals. Who am I?

Last week: 16-4 (125-35 YTD, 78%)

North Carolina State over Virginia Tech: The Wolfpack have injury problems, but I still pick them to win this one.

Arkansas over Auburn: This will be a very tight game, but I go with the visiting Hogs.

Florida State over Georgia Tech: The Noles are a very difficult team to figure out, but I take them in this one.

Syracuse over Notre Dame: If I made this pick at the beginning of the season, I would have not picked the Orange.

TCU over West Virginia: If you like offense, then this is a must watch game, but I pick the visiting Horned Frogs.

UCF over Cincinnati: The Bearcats pulled one out last week, but I pick them to lose by two.

Georgia over Florida: The Dogs will win, but just by a touchdown.

Western Kentucky over North Texas: The Toppers need to put four quarters together; I think they will in this one.

Wake Forest over Louisville: The Cards are playing well, but I take the Demon Deacons by a field goal.

Ohio State over Penn State: Even if it is a White Out in the stands, the only thing that matters is the scoreboard.

Kansas State over Oklahoma State: The Wildcats will win this very tight game with a defensive stop.

Iowa over Northwestern: The Hawkeyes looked bad last week, but redeem themselves with a big home victory.

South Carolina over Missouri: The Gamecocks are ranked in the Top 25 but better be careful in this SEC East tilt.

Tennessee over Kentucky: This will be a battle, but I pick the Vols to pull away in the 4th quarter.

Michigan over Michigan State: Big Ten, Big Rivalry game, I take the Maize and Blue by 10.

Texas A&M over Mississippi: My upset pick of the week, as I pick the Aggies to win one finally.

Butler over Morehead State: The Eagles fly to Indy, and they will fall short in this Pioneer League game.

Oregon over California: The Ducks are flying high, no pun intended, but they will win this one by 13.

USC over Arizona: The Trojans will be in for a battle in the first half, then pull away in the fourth.

Georgetown over Campbellsville: The Tigers hit the road and I pick them to struggle, but win by two.