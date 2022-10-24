ALEXANDRIA — The percentage of winning a volleyball match goes way up if you win the first set.

Probably in the 80-90 percent range in a high school match.

So when St. Patrick had set point on Montgomery County in the first set on a couple of occasions, the taking was there.

But the reigning 10th Region champ had other plans, rallying to take the first set and cruising from there in a 3-0 (29-27, 25-14, 25-20) victory on Monday night in the 10th Region quarterfinals at Bishop Brossart.

”The girls wanted to show them that we weren’t just gonna lay down and let them have it. Sometimes in the region before it seems like we kind of get knocked out of that first game pretty quickly pretty. But tonight they definitely did not just let it happen,” Lady Saints coach Evan Bothman said.

The Lady Saints struggled to recover after holding leads of 10-3, 17-12, 24-23, 26-25 and 27-26 in the first set.

Montgomery County took the momentum from there and capitalized.

“Second set we got in a pretty good rhythm and just kept them out of sync a little bit and kept them uncomfortable and kind of carried us through for the rest of night,” Lady Indians coach Bradley Craycraft said. “Credit to St. Pat. They don’t really beat themselves. Not a lot of service errors or hitting errors. That’s a tough team.”

They opened up the second set with five straight points as the Lady Saints committed four errors early on. The Lady Indians lead blossomed to 10-2 and 14-5 before taking the set 25-14.

Another deficit loomed for the Lady Saints in the third falling down 10-5 early on.

But the three-time 39th District champ and a team littered with seniors wasn’t ready to go out like that. They rallied for a 7-1 run to take a 12-11 lead, building it to 16-13 before a Montgomery timeout.

The timeout worked wonders, the Lady Indians rallying for eight straight points and a 21-16 lead, eventually closing out the match in straight sets.

“I told the girls in pregame we’re the reigning 10th region champion so we need to carry ourselves like that. We need to expect a certain level of play out of ourselves, but at the same time we have a lot of youth and inexperience on this team,” Craycraft said. “We’ve had some girls step in and do a great job. Some of them have never played varsity, so it’s just getting them acclimated and up to speed for moments like these.”

It puts an end to St. Pat’s season at 15-19. It also marks the end of an impressive run for Lady Saint seniors Kaylen Gallenstein, Mercedes Hedgecock, Caroline McKay and Makenna Roush. The four were a part of the three-time district champions, winning 67 games since they were freshman, making an All “A” final and winning a region tournament game.

“Just watching them from last year to this year they’re completely different people. They’ve worked really hard and last year I think that was not something that wasn’t very important all the time was giving it 100 percent. This year, I can leave here saying they gave 100 percent,” Bothman said.

Izzy Riggs is also a senior and joined the team this year.

As for the rest, they’ll have their time to step up next season, a couple already doing so this year.

“I’m excited about next year. It sucks for the seniors that we didn’t get to go any further, but I’m excited to see these young girls that are already playing really well together. Annie (Corliss), one of our setters kind of had to step in that role midseason and that’s amazing that she even did it. That’s a hard position to play. It’s like point guard. So we have some younger girls Emma (Gallenstein) and we have our two back players Bria (Bauer) and Karlee (Mellenkamp) are really good. I think the flow is getting a lot better and they’re working really well together so I’m excited for next year,” Bothman said.

Montgomery County will now face Bishop Brossart, who disposed of Pendleton County’s winningest team in program history with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-13) victory in the first quarterfinal.

The Lady Indians and Lady ‘Stangs will play on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.