The 10th and 16th Region volleyball tournaments are set for the week.

The 10th Region tournament will take place at Bishop Brossart while the 16th Region tournament will be played at Ashland.

Area teams St. Patrick and Augusta will compete in the 10th, Fleming County and Lewis County participating in the 16th.

Montgomery County is the reigning champ in the 10th Region, ending the 37th’s District streak of nine straight 10th Region titles when the 10th Region aligned like it currently stands now.

Boyd County is the reigning champ of the 16th Region.

Here’s the matchups for each tournament:

10th Region Tournament at Bishop Brossart

Quarterfinals

October 24

Bishop Brossart vs Pendleton County, 5:30 p.m.

St. Patrick vs Montgomery County, 7:30 p.m.

October 25

Harrison County vs Scott, 5:30 p.m.

George Rogers Clark vs Augusta, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals

October 26

Harrison County-Scott winner vs George Rogers Clark-Augusta winner, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Brossart-Pendleton County winner vs St. Patrick-Montgomery County winner, 7:30 p.m.

Championship

October 27

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

16th Region Tournament at Ashland Blazer

Quarterfinals

October 24

Rowan County vs Ashland Blazer, 6 p.m.

Raceland vs West Carter, 8 p.m.

October 25

Boyd County vs Lewis County, 6 p.m.

East Carter vs Fleming County, 8 p.m.

Semifinals

October 26

Rowan County-Ashland Blazer winner vs Raceland-West Carter winner, 6 p.m.

Boyd County-Lewis County winner vs East Carter-Fleming County winner, 8 p.m.

Championship

October 27

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.