HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Upon completion of Friday night’s games, the KHSAA football playoffs are pretty much all but set.
Outside of a few three-way tiebreakers in which end of season standings in the RPI will break tiebreakers, nearly all of the teams in Kentucky know who there opponent will be the first Friday in November.
Here’s a look at who the area teams will face in the postseason for the first round, with the Class A and 3A matchups all listed at the bottom.
(Keep in mind, after the first two rounds the playoffs re-seed East and West, for Districts 1-4 and 5-8. The top rated teams will host the third round against the lowest rated teams remaining.)
Class 3A
1st Round
November 4
Union County vs Glasgow
Hart County vs Trigg County
Casey County vs Webster County
Paducah Tilghman vs Taylor County
Bardstown vs Western Hills
Henry County vs Nelson County
Christian Academy-Louisville vs LaRue County
Elizabethtown vs Mercer County
Bell County vs Powell County
Fleming County vs Garrard County
Mason County vs Rockcastle County
Estill County vs Lewis County
Ashland Blazer vs Magoffin County
Belfry vs Russell
Lawrence County vs East Carter
Greenup County vs Pike County Central
2nd Round
November 11
Union County-Glasgow winner vs Hart County-Trigg County winner
Casey County-Webster County winner vs Paducah Tilghman-Taylor County winner
Bardstown-Western Hills winner vs Henry County-Nelson County winner
CAL-LaRue County winner vs Elizabethtown-Mercer County winner
Bell County-Powell County winner vs Fleming County-Garrard County winner
Mason County-Rockcastle County winner vs Estill County-Lewis County winner
Ashland Blazer-Magoffin County winner vs Belfry-Russell winner
Lawrence County-East Carter winner vs Greenup County-Pike County Central winner
3rd Round
November 18
Re-seeds based off highest RPI team left in Districts 1-4 vs lowest RPI rated team left in Districts 1-4
Re-seeds based off highest RPI team left in Districts 1-4 vs lowest RPI rated team left in Districts 1-4
Re-seeds based off highest RPI team left in Districts 5-8 vs lowest RPI rated team left in Districts 5-8
Re-seeds based off highest RPI team left in Districts 5-8 vs lowest RPI rated team left in Districts 5-8
4th Round
November 25
Re-seeds based off highest RPI team left statewide vs lowest RPI rated team left statewide
Re-seeds based off highest RPI team left statewide vs lowest RPI rated team left statewide
5th Round
December 3
State championship, Kroger Field, 12 p.m.
CLASS 1A
First Round
November 4
Crittenden County vs Fort Knox
Bethlehem vs Fulton County
Campbellsville vs District 1 4th Place
Russellville vs Holy Cross (Louisville)
Kentucky Country Day vs District 4 4th Place
Dayton vs Berea
Newport Central Catholic vs Eminence
Frankfort vs Ludlow
Bishop Brossart vs Fairview
Paintsville vs Bracken County
Raceland vs Nicholas County
Paris vs Betsy Layne
Pikeville vs Lynn Camp
Harlan vs Sayre
Williamsburg vs District 7 4th place
Hazard vs Pineville
Second Round
November 11
Crittenden County-Fort Knox winner vs Bethlehem-Fulton County winner
Campbellsville-District 1 4th Place winner vs Russellville-Holy Cross (Louisville) winner
Kentucky Country Day-District 4 4th Place vs Dayton-Berea winner
Newport Central Catholic-Eminence winner vs Frankfort-Ludlow winner
Bishop Brossart-Fairview winner vs Paintsville-Bracken County winner
Raceland-Nicholas County winner vs Paris-Betsy Layne winner
Pikeville-Lynn Camp winner vs Harlan-Sayre winner
Williamsburg-District 7 4th place winner vs Hazard-Pineville winner
Third Round
November 18
Re-seeds based off highest RPI team left in Districts 1-4 vs lowest RPI rated team left in Districts 1-4
Re-seeds based off highest RPI team left in Districts 1-4 vs lowest RPI rated team left in Districts 1-4
Re-seeds based off highest RPI team left in Districts 5-8 vs lowest RPI rated team left in Districts 5-8
Re-seeds based off highest RPI team left in Districts 5-8 vs lowest RPI rated team left in Districts 5-8
Fourth Round
November 25
Re-seeds based off highest RPI team left statewide vs lowest RPI rated team left statewide
Re-seeds based off highest RPI team left statewide vs lowest RPI rated team left statewide
5th Round
December 2
State championship, Kroger Field, 12 p.m.