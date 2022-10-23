Upon completion of Friday night’s games, the KHSAA football playoffs are pretty much all but set.

Outside of a few three-way tiebreakers in which end of season standings in the RPI will break tiebreakers, nearly all of the teams in Kentucky know who there opponent will be the first Friday in November.

Here’s a look at who the area teams will face in the postseason for the first round, with the Class A and 3A matchups all listed at the bottom.

(Keep in mind, after the first two rounds the playoffs re-seed East and West, for Districts 1-4 and 5-8. The top rated teams will host the third round against the lowest rated teams remaining.)

Class 3A

1st Round

November 4

Union County vs Glasgow

Hart County vs Trigg County

Casey County vs Webster County

Paducah Tilghman vs Taylor County

Bardstown vs Western Hills

Henry County vs Nelson County

Christian Academy-Louisville vs LaRue County

Elizabethtown vs Mercer County

Bell County vs Powell County

Fleming County vs Garrard County

Mason County vs Rockcastle County

Estill County vs Lewis County

Ashland Blazer vs Magoffin County

Belfry vs Russell

Lawrence County vs East Carter

Greenup County vs Pike County Central

2nd Round

November 11

Union County-Glasgow winner vs Hart County-Trigg County winner

Casey County-Webster County winner vs Paducah Tilghman-Taylor County winner

Bardstown-Western Hills winner vs Henry County-Nelson County winner

CAL-LaRue County winner vs Elizabethtown-Mercer County winner

Bell County-Powell County winner vs Fleming County-Garrard County winner

Mason County-Rockcastle County winner vs Estill County-Lewis County winner

Ashland Blazer-Magoffin County winner vs Belfry-Russell winner

Lawrence County-East Carter winner vs Greenup County-Pike County Central winner

3rd Round

November 18

Re-seeds based off highest RPI team left in Districts 1-4 vs lowest RPI rated team left in Districts 1-4

Re-seeds based off highest RPI team left in Districts 1-4 vs lowest RPI rated team left in Districts 1-4

Re-seeds based off highest RPI team left in Districts 5-8 vs lowest RPI rated team left in Districts 5-8

Re-seeds based off highest RPI team left in Districts 5-8 vs lowest RPI rated team left in Districts 5-8

4th Round

November 25

Re-seeds based off highest RPI team left statewide vs lowest RPI rated team left statewide

Re-seeds based off highest RPI team left statewide vs lowest RPI rated team left statewide

5th Round

December 3

State championship, Kroger Field, 12 p.m.

CLASS 1A

First Round

November 4

Crittenden County vs Fort Knox

Bethlehem vs Fulton County

Campbellsville vs District 1 4th Place

Russellville vs Holy Cross (Louisville)

Kentucky Country Day vs District 4 4th Place

Dayton vs Berea

Newport Central Catholic vs Eminence

Frankfort vs Ludlow

Bishop Brossart vs Fairview

Paintsville vs Bracken County

Raceland vs Nicholas County

Paris vs Betsy Layne

Pikeville vs Lynn Camp

Harlan vs Sayre

Williamsburg vs District 7 4th place

Hazard vs Pineville

Second Round

November 11

Crittenden County-Fort Knox winner vs Bethlehem-Fulton County winner

Campbellsville-District 1 4th Place winner vs Russellville-Holy Cross (Louisville) winner

Kentucky Country Day-District 4 4th Place vs Dayton-Berea winner

Newport Central Catholic-Eminence winner vs Frankfort-Ludlow winner

Bishop Brossart-Fairview winner vs Paintsville-Bracken County winner

Raceland-Nicholas County winner vs Paris-Betsy Layne winner

Pikeville-Lynn Camp winner vs Harlan-Sayre winner

Williamsburg-District 7 4th place winner vs Hazard-Pineville winner

Third Round

November 18

Re-seeds based off highest RPI team left in Districts 1-4 vs lowest RPI rated team left in Districts 1-4

Re-seeds based off highest RPI team left in Districts 1-4 vs lowest RPI rated team left in Districts 1-4

Re-seeds based off highest RPI team left in Districts 5-8 vs lowest RPI rated team left in Districts 5-8

Re-seeds based off highest RPI team left in Districts 5-8 vs lowest RPI rated team left in Districts 5-8

Fourth Round

November 25

Re-seeds based off highest RPI team left statewide vs lowest RPI rated team left statewide

Re-seeds based off highest RPI team left statewide vs lowest RPI rated team left statewide

5th Round

December 2

State championship, Kroger Field, 12 p.m.