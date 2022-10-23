(Augusta Athletics graphic)

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Grayson Miller claimed the first ever individual region cross country title in program history for Augusta on Saturday.

The Panthers sophomore won the Class A, Region 5 meet on Saturday at Masterson Station Park in Lexington.

In a region with 15 teams and 102 runners, Miller was first to cross the finish line in a time of 17:17, defeating Gallatin County’s Collin Shay by nine seconds.

The Panthers followed up back-to-back region championships with a runner-up finish on Saturday.

Miller’s strong finish paired with Bryant Curtis placing in the top five (17:46) and Nicholas Mains in the top 20 (19:30) helping the Panthers earn a runner-up finish in the meet.

Conner Snapp finished 29th (20:12) and Noland Young 40th (20:43) for the Panthers points on the day, finishing with 87, 23 points off region champ Lexington Christian Academy.

John Hamm (21:06) finished 46th and Braydon Appleman 102nd (29:09) to round out the Panther runners on the day.

St. Patrick’s Gabe Sammons also netted a top 20 finish, placing 16th in a time of 19:26. Sammons teammate Amari Myrick (24:59) finished 88th.

Bracken County finished 12th. They were led by Parker Mead (20:30) in 35th. Lucas Hanks (20:40) was 39th, Carter Norris (22:31) 61st, Benito Golatzki (23:21) 74th, Peyton Dwenger (24:19) 82nd, Treyson Greene (26:53) 97th and Dallas Carl (27:38) 99th.

Augusta’s runner-up finish means they’ve qualified for the Class A state meet in Paris on Saturday. They’ll look to make another podium finish, placing fourth last year.

In the girls’ Class A, Region 5 meet, the top local finisher was Augusta’s Braylie Curtis, finishing 15th in a time of 22:43, qualifying her for the state meet next week.

Bracken County finished sixth as a team, led by Kailey Sharp in 23rd in a time of 24:05. Sharp was followed by Jenna Colvin (25:12) in 32nd, Tori Yelton (25:30) 33rd, Rylee Haughey (27:04) 42nd, McKinley Dietrich (27:53) 49th and Aleah Fulmer (32:59) 67th.

St. Patrick’s Hadley Mellenkamp (27:48) finished 48th for the Lady Saints.