Grayson Miller claimed the first ever individual region cross country title in program history for Augusta on Saturday.

The Panthers sophomore won the Class A, Region 5 meet on Saturday at Masterson Station Park in Lexington.

In a region with 15 teams and 102 runners, Miller was first to cross the finish line in a time of 17:17, defeating Gallatin County’s Collin Shay by nine seconds.

The Panthers followed up back-to-back region championships with a runner-up finish on Saturday.

Miller’s strong finish paired with Bryant Curtis placing in the top five (17:46) and Nicholas Mains in the top 20 (19:30) helping the Panthers earn a runner-up finish in the meet.

Conner Snapp finished 29th (20:12) and Noland Young 40th (20:43) for the Panthers points on the day, finishing with 87, 23 points off region champ Lexington Christian Academy.

John Hamm (21:06) finished 46th and Braydon Appleman 102nd (29:09) to round out the Panther runners on the day.

St. Patrick’s Gabe Sammons also netted a top 20 finish, placing 16th in a time of 19:26. Sammons teammate Amari Myrick (24:59) finished 88th.

Bracken County finished 12th. They were led by Parker Mead (20:30) in 35th. Lucas Hanks (20:40) was 39th, Carter Norris (22:31) 61st, Benito Golatzki (23:21) 74th, Peyton Dwenger (24:19) 82nd, Treyson Greene (26:53) 97th and Dallas Carl (27:38) 99th.

Augusta’s runner-up finish means they’ve qualified for the Class A state meet in Paris on Saturday. They’ll look to make another podium finish, placing fourth last year.

In the girls’ Class A, Region 5 meet, the top local finisher was Augusta’s Braylie Curtis, finishing 15th in a time of 22:43, qualifying her for the state meet next week.

Bracken County finished sixth as a team, led by Kailey Sharp in 23rd in a time of 24:05. Sharp was followed by Jenna Colvin (25:12) in 32nd, Tori Yelton (25:30) 33rd, Rylee Haughey (27:04) 42nd, McKinley Dietrich (27:53) 49th and Aleah Fulmer (32:59) 67th.

St. Patrick’s Hadley Mellenkamp (27:48) finished 48th for the Lady Saints.