VANCEBURG – With a home playoff game on the line, Fleming County knew they’d be in a battle with Lewis County Friday night in Vanceburg.

The Lions were just 11 yards away from tying things at the half, but the Panthers defense was able to hold from there, got a defensive score out of the break and never looked back in a 46-18 victory over the Lions.

“Our challenge to our kids at halftime was to come out in the second half and play Fleming County football and close the door. Not let them think that they’re gonna be in it and kudos to our kids for doing it,” Panthers coach Bill Spencer said.

Isaac Frye returned an interception for a touchdown and caught a 43-yard touchdown toss from Nate Ruark in a pivotal third quarter. Jordan Harn ran for three first half touchdowns while Austin Trent continued to be a menace in the Panthers ground attack, clearing the century mark for rushing yardage in the fifth straight game, this one clearing 200 as he ended up with 215 on 15 carries.

“It’s just a mindset we’ve set where we’re gonna come out here and we’re gonna play Fleming County football. We’re not going to run around like we got our heads cut off. With that mentality and mindset that we have, you know whoever gets in our way, we’re just going to run over them.” Trent said.

The run game continues to churn out yards while the Panthers defensive front made things tough on 1,000 yard rusher Austin Howard and had Lions quarterback Ayden Cooper scrambling all evening.

Howard toted the rock 36 times for 123 yards, the senior back struggling to find daylight. Cooper finished 10-of-24 passing for 123 yards with a rushing touchdown, two passing touchdowns and two interceptions.

In a bit of a sloppy first half for the Panthers that included two turnovers setting the Lions up deep in Panther territory, they found themselves leading 18-12 with less than three minutes to play until the half. The Lions recovered a fumble on an errant snap deep in Fleming territory, just 16 yards from a tie game.

But the Panthers defense earned a stop, preserving an 18-12 halftime edge.

“Big momentum swing there. We were in the game a lot longer than what Fleming county wanted us to be,” Lions coach Gene Peterson said.

On a screen pass out of the break, Cooper was picked by Frye, who found some space across the field and down the sideline for the score.

“I caught it and then just started running like a chicken with my head cut off. Got some great blocking and I really didn’t even realize what I’d done until after I’ve done it,” Frye said.

He followed it up with a 43-yard touchdown reception, finding a seam up the middle and Ruark hitting him on the long pass.

Then it was Austin Trent’s turn to start eating. Gashing the Lions interior, Trent rattled off six runs of at least 20 yards on the day, his 23-yard score making it 39-12 Panthers early on in the fourth.

Trey Gerike tied a program record for receiving touchdowns in a single season with 12 when he snuck a foot in on a 25-yard pass from Cooper to make it 39-18.

But Trent rumbled off another big run, setting up Landon Johnson’s five-yard touchdown run in the closing minutes to finish out the scoring.

Harn’s three touchdowns in the first half went for four, 51 and 20 yards, all virtually on the same jet sweep play that Caleb Igo is accustomed to taking on. With Igo hurt, it was Harn’s time to step up and make some plays.

“We don’t have three or four guys that can play every position, but Jordan Harn is a kid that we know can play. We know given the opportunity, he is going to make big plays for us. We knew tonight if we could get him on the edge with that speed he was going to be trouble,” Spencer said.

The Lions tied the game at six when Cooper snuck one in from three yards out early on in the second.

Cooper hit Gerike on a fourth and goal from the 16 for the Lions second score to make it 18-12.

But the offense failed to produce much from there besides the late score with the game well in hand.

“We were missing some kids on our offensive line tonight. While people don’t know that and when you play with two or three freshmen on your offensive line against a team like Fleming, we were kind of outmanned at times. But, you know, we found a way to put some points on the board and and stay in the ball game up until the third quarter,” Peterson said.

Now the two will head different directions, the Panthers hosting Garrard County in the first round of the playoffs while the Lions will play at Estill County in the first week of the postseason.

The Panthers matchup with Garrard is a rematch of the 2017 postseason, when the Golden Lions stunned an 8-2 Panther team in the first round.

“Anytime you’re playing at home in November that’s the goal. We wanted to make sure we got at least one home game for our seniors and let those guys go out and have a chance to keep earning earning games. When you get to the playoffs you have to earn every game that you get,” Spencer said.

PANTHERS 46, LIONS 18

FLEMING COUNTY – 6-12-14-14 — 46

LEWIS COUNTY – 0-12-0-6 — 18

Scoring Plays

1st Quarter

(FC) Harn 4-yard run (7:02) Kick Blocked

2nd Quarter

(LC) Cooper 3-yard run (11:05) Kick Blocked

(FC) Harn 51-yard run (10:42) Pass Failed

(FC) Harn 20-yard run (9:47) Kick Failed

(LC) Cooper 16-yard pass to Gerike (4:38) Pass Failed

3rd Quarter

(FC) Frye 29-yard interception return (10:22) Sills Kick

(FC) Ruark 43-yard pass to Frye (7:32) Sills kick

4th Quarter

(FC) Trent 23-yard run (9:57) Sills kick

(LC) Cooper 25-yard pass to Gerike (4:39) Pass Failed

(FC) Johnson 5-yard run (2:51) Sills kick

Game Stats

Passing Yards: Fleming 75 (Ruark 2/7), Lewis 123 (Cooper 10/24, Howard 1/1)

Rushing Yards: Fleming 299 (Trent 15-215, Harn 5-70, Ruark 1-8, Johnson 2-6), Lewis 115 (Howard 36-123, Cooper 8-(minus) 5, McGlone 1-(minus) 3)

Receiving: Fleming (Frye 1-43, Johnson 1-32), Lewis (Gerike 3-51, Rister 2-34, Howard 3-20, McGlone 2-11, Puente 1-7)

Turnovers: Fleming 2, Lewis 2

Penalties: Fleming 9-57, Lewis 6-63

Records: Fleming County (5-4, 3-1), Lewis County (5-4, 2-2)