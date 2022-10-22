BROOKSVILLE — Nicholas County and Bracken were both coming off back-to-back losses to district opponents and were hungrier than ever to pick themselves back up and get a win.

Early on it seemed like it was Nicholas County’s for the taking. Their defensive front was holding up against a Bracken County offense that was averaging over 200 rushing yards per game and Tate Letcher hit Andrew Watkins for an 18-yard, crowd-quieting score.

The Polar Bears kept trying to get the run game working, but penalties kept dragging them backwards. They were able to muster up one redzone possession, but again, Nicholas County didn’t give anything up, getting the ball back on downs.

While the Blue Jackets had the 7-0 lead, they had lost their touch offensively. It was enough though to give them the upper hand heading into halftime.

Right out of the gate in the second half, Tate Letcher went back to his favorite target, Andrew Watkins for a 45-yard touchdown. Watkins totaled 63 yards and two touchdowns for the night.

It was all Nicholas County at that point.

A few minutes later, the Blue Jackets get the ball back. Nicholas had a chance to seal the deal and shut the door…but Bracken kept it cracked open.

Alex Koeder who finished with 80 rushing yards, fumbled and the Polar Bears recover their ninth fumble of the season.

“The fumble was huge because they were driving on us. That was a big turnover for us to get because we were able to turn around, put together a long drive and score.” Simon Clouse, head coach of the Polar Bears said.

Freshmen Daulton Tarter was able to do just that with a two-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

“That was a shift in momentum, big time. We needed that, the crowd need that. We had everyone cheering for us, and we knew everyone had our backs.” Bracken quarterback Chase Wilson said.

Tarter would leave the game injured but ran for 19 yards along with the score.

The two-point conversion failed, but the Polar Bears felt like they had something going and they had the right feeling. One of the ten Bracken County seniors, David Shook, on his senior night, picked off Tate Letcher with great field position.

“David was in the right spot at the right time. Our goal then was taking two minutes off the clock, score faster, and buckle down for the win.” Clouse said.

Two other seniors, Dylan Teegarden and quarterback Chase Wilson marched their team down the field. Teegarden who dominated with 171 rushing yards, gained 32 of those when he took the ball to the house to get the Polar Bears within one at 13-12.

“This would not be possible without Dylan. He’s a head down, run through you kind of guy. He’s a great running back. He’s versatile and he can do it all.” Wilson said about his runningback.

It was his teammate’s turn. Chase Wilson juked his way through defenders and in for the two-point conversion.

Teegarden spoke very highly of his quarterback “It means a lot to have a quarterback that really knows what he is doing. He’s really smart, one of the things he’s best at. It’s useful to have someone like that.”

The dynamic duo had completed the comeback on the offensive end.

“We changed some of our blocking assignments. Our offensive line buckled down and we started getting back to what we were a few weeks ago. Making holes for our running backs. Dylan ran hard all night and then we put Dalton in there and he ran hard too. I’m proud of them, it was a great effort.” Clouse said.

Led by Alex Koeder, Nicholas County looked good on offense as they took the ball down inside Bracken’s 20-yard line with ease.

From there, Nicholas County was stopped in their tracks. The Blue Jackets couldn’t convert on fourth down giving Bracken the ball back with just four minutes left.

The Polar Bear’s next task was to run down the clock, and they did by handing it off to Teegarden for a first down. Wilson put on the finishing touch in victory formation and Bracken had officially come back down 13 in the fourth quarter to win 14-13.

On senior night, in their final home game of the season, the Polar Bears were able to add on another fantastic win this season, improving to 6-2.

“We had those two losses. We sat on them. We thought about them, and we got angry about them. After those losses we came out with the gameplan that we’re going to whip some butt.” Wilson said.

“It feels great. The kids did a great job not holding their heads and finishing strong and grinding it out. It’s just a great overall victory for us. We became the third team in school history to beat Nicholas County so that’s something to hang our hat on.” Clouse said.

This is a big turn around since freshman year. That year I went 0-10. Right now, we’re six games ahead. It feels great.” Wilson said.

Besides Wilson, Teegarden and David Shook, three guys who made huge plays, there were seven other seniors that were so important to Coach Clouse and the team, including Robert Cracraft, Kolby Murphy, Riley Kinder, Tanner Yelton, Garrett Fields, Kyler Mahan, and Logan Rice.

“It means a lot, especially on senior night, and being the last home game I will ever play here. I only played two years, but it’s amazing and it feel so good to play for this team.” Teegarden said.

“I’m so proud of them, some of these guys didn’t play their freshmen and sophomore years. They came out here and gave me a chance. It means the world to me that they have faith in me because I have all the faith in the world in them to lead the team to victory.” Clouse said.

With Bracken claiming the three seed in the Class A, 5th District, Nicholas County falls to 6-3 and in last place in the district. The Polar Bears will now play at Paintsville in the first round of the playoffs. They’ll close out the regular season next week at Gallatin County.

The Bluejackets get Raceland in the first round of the playoffs.

POLAR BEARS 14, BLUE JACKETS 13

BRACKEN COUNTY – 0-0-0-14— 14

NICHOLAS COUNTY – 7-6-0-0 — 13

Scoring

1st Quarter

(NC) Letcher 18-yard pass to Watkins (5:54) Zinkewitz kick

3rd Quarter

(NC) Letcher 45-yard pass to Watkins (9:44) Zinkewitz kick no good

4th Quarter

(BC) Tarter 2-yard run (11:53) Run failed

(BC) Teegarden 32-yard run (7:51) Wilson run

Game Stats

Passing Yards: Bracken 0 (Wilson 0/5), Nicholas 98 (Letcher 6/7)

Rushing Yards: Bracken 257 (Teegarden 25-171, Wilson 7-58, Tarter 5-19, Fields 1-8, Lippert 1-1) Nicholas 153 (Koeder 17-80, Letcher 12-73)

Receiving: Bracken n/a, Nicholas (Watkins 2-63, Hatton 1-25, Saucedo 1-7, Koeder 1-3)

Turnovers: Bracken 2, Nicholas 2

Penalties: Bracken 5-65, Nicholas 5-35

Records: Bracken (6-2, 1-2) Nicholas (6-3, 0-3)