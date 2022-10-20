It may not have been as picture perfect the first time they did it or as clean as last year, but St. Patrick handled their business once again in the 39th District.

The Lady Saints volleyball team earned a 3-peat with a 3-1 (27-29, 25-14, 25-8, 25-18) victory over Augusta on Thursday in the district championship.

After losing a couple of seniors and some members of the team deciding to leave the team early on in the season, the Lady Saints were uber-focused the last two matches in disposing of Bracken County first in the semis and Augusta in the championship.

“We faced some adversity, but honestly, we overcame it as a team. Starting off the first year we won district we went 20-3. Maybe we didn’t have that good of a record this year, but we still came out and took care of business,” Lady Saints senior Mercedes Hedgecock said.

Hedgecock is one of five seniors on the team this year and has been a vital part of the team since middle school. Senior leadership went a long way for the team this year in keeping things together and continuing to dominate the district. They closed out district play winning seven of their eight matches against district foes, despite things maybe not coming as easy with some sets dropped in those matches, including Thursday night in dropping the first set 29-27.

“Communication,” senior Makenna Roush said. “You saw we came out in that first set, no one talking. And then we got into it and it was just a great night after that. We kept it rolling.”

They’d respond in a big way, breezing through the next two sets at 25-14, 25-8, using long runs to sustain the momentum in taking a 2-1 lead.

Kaylen Gallenstein closed the third set with an exclamation point, two consecutive blocks leading to set point before Emma Gallenstein’s ace gave them the 2-1 edge.

Kaylen Gallenstein, also a senior, watched and learn for the majority of the past two seasons, knowing this year would be her chance to make her mark on the program.

“This past summer I really learned how to block and really wanted to step it up this year. The summer I really took it upon myself to try harder,” Gallenstein said.

Then trailing 14-8 in the fourth set, the will to win set in.

“Here at St. Pat you know, it’s kind of not been known for athletics for a couple years. And this is amazing. We’ve always had the talent. We just didn’t know how to work with each other. And then once we finally started figuring each other out, we really started to click,” Lady Saints senior Caroline McKay said.

They’d rattle off a 11-0 to regain control of the match, finishing on a 17-4 run to close out the contest and let the celebration begin.

“Usually with us, we have to lose a set first and then we come back. It’s kind of annoying, but we just need that wake up call. We kind of start off slow and then once we gain that momentum, it’s over with,” Hedgecock said. “It’s really special. It really is going to a small school like St. Pat, it’s unbelievable.”

For Augusta it was their first district title appearance since 2013, showing no signs of jitters early on in taking the marathon first set.

“Whenever you play extra volleyball, you want to win those sets because you work so hard that you go long and you don’t win that one, it takes a little bit of air out of you. But kudos to St. Pat, they came back that second and third set and rocked us. But that long set in the first set we just came together, we played tough, played long, played hard. I couldn’t ask for a better set from them,” Lady Panthers coach Joey Crouch said.

It’s a step in the right direction for the program, as they’ll get to play in the region tournament for the first time since 2013 as well and will enter with the right mindset.

“Had seniors in there and they’re like, ‘We don’t want silver.’ I’m glad to hear that. You know tonight leaves a little sour taste in their mouth. And I hope with my juniors, sophomores and freshmen they know what it feels like now, now maybe they get that determination to go up even higher,” Crouch said.

Both teams will find out their opponent at the region tournament draw later in the week. The tournament will start Monday.