Two weeks left in the KHSAA football regular season and a lot is on the line for the final week of district play.

We’ll first start in Vanceburg where Lewis County will host Fleming County…

FLEMING COUNTY (4-4, 2-1) at LEWIS COUNTY (5-3, 2-1)

This one is pretty simple. Win and get to have a home game for Week 1 of the playoffs, lose and have to make a long bus ride on the road for Week 1 of the postseason.

That’s what’s at stake when the Panthers head to Lewis County to take on the Lions.

It’s also a matchup of former coach versus predecessor as Gene Peterson coached the Panthers from 2000-09 before Bill Spencer took over the program in 2010. Peterson went 68-47 as the Panthers coach in his 10 seasons in Flemingsburg, now in his first year at Lewis County, one win shy of the program’s first winning season since 2013.

The matchup has been rather lopsided in recent years, the Panthers having won the last eight contests by a combined score of 373-56. But Lewis County has shown marked improvement, and should provide a tougher test than recent years.

A lot of it will come down to controlling the line of scrimmage. It was an area where Lewis County struggled last week against Mason County in a 48-6 loss to the Royals, totaling just 62 yards of offense in the loss. They also allowed over 450 yards of offense, the Royals breaking off big play after big play.

If they can get some push up front, it will allow for quarterback Ayden Cooper to operate, 35 yards shy of 1,000 passing yards for the season to go with his 14 touchdowns to three interceptions, two of those coming last week. It will also get Austin Howard going, the senior back already over 1,000 yards for the season with 1,068 yards and 16 touchdowns on the year.

Fleming County seems to have found their identity lately and that’s been with the run game to help open up the passing game. Austin Trent has cleared the 100-yard mark in the last four games, and cleared the 1,000-yard mark for the season in last week’s 59-12 victory over Pendleton County with 185 yards on just 10 attempts and three scores. He now has 1,060 yards on the season to go with 12 touchdowns.

The winner of this one will take on the Rockcastle County-Garrard County winner at home. The loser will go on the road and take on the Estill County-Bell County loser.

Friday’s kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

NICHOLAS COUNTY (6-2, 0-2) at BRACKEN COUNTY (5-2, 0-2)

After both teams got off to undefeated starts in out of district play, they’ve both suffered two close setbacks in district play, creating Friday night’s matchup to avoid a winless district season.

The Bluejackets were victim of a last second field goal by Bishop Brossart in their district opener, following that up with a close 47-40 loss to Paris the following week. They had last week off in preparations for their matchup with the Polar Bears this week.

The Polar Bears suffered similar fate. They dropped a 14-8 loss to Paris in their district opener, followed up with a late failed two-point conversion to Bishop Brossart in a 7-6 loss. They’re also coming off a bye, so both teams should be well rested when they meet Friday night in Brooksville.

The winner of this one will be taking on the loser of the Paintsville-Raceland matchup in the first round of the playoffs. The loser of this one will be taking on the winner of the Paintsville-Raceland matchup in the first round of the playoffs.

Raceland is currently ranked No. 2 in the latest 1A AP poll, Paintsville just outside of the top 10 in the others receiving votes category. So Nicholas-Bracken has a lot of upside to winning this game.

Friday’s kick is set for 7:30 p.m.

MASON COUNTY (8-0, 3-0) at POWELL COUNTY (2-6, 1-2)

The Royals are two wins from an undefeated regular season, a shot at the first one since 2013 and third (also did so in 2009) in program history.

All that stands in the way is a road game at Powell County and a home tilt with Greenup County next week.

This could be the Royals last road trip for a while, already having clinched two home playoff games, assuming they win those and currently in line to host the region championship in the third round as well based off the latest RPI ratings.

Mason County is coming off a 48-6 blowout win over Lewis County, the game that clinched back-to-back district titles for the team. Now they hit the road to Powell, taking on a Pirates team that will test their run defense. In their eight games so far, the Pirates have run the ball 415 times compared to just 21 passing attempts. After sputtering to an 0-2 start and scoring just 12 points in the two games, the running game has been effective, the Pirates offense putting up 195 points in their last six games, going 2-4 during that stretch. They’ve scored at least 20 points in those six contests, but the other side of the ball is where the issues lie.

They’ve given up 185 points in that six-game stretch, the opponent scoring at least 14 point in those contests. Now they’ll face a Mason County team that puts points up in a hurry, scoring 40 or more in six of their eight games and averaging 38.6 points per game.

With the Royals already locked in to the No. 1 seed for the playoffs, they’ll be keeping an eye on the Rockcastle County-Garrard County game, facing the loser of that one in Week 1 of the playoffs.

Powell County is locked into the No. 4 seed and will head to the winner of the Estill County-Bell County game in Week 1 of the playoffs.

Friday’s kick is set for 7:30 p.m.