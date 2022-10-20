KHSAA football playoff matchups will pretty much be all set come around 11 p.m. Friday night.

A tweak from prior postseasons will have each district pair with a sister district for the first two rounds of the playoffs. After the first two rounds, playoffs will then re-seed for the region championship round in the third week for Districts 1-4 and 5-8 in each respective class. Come the state semifinal round, pairings will be re-seeded statewide, the winners then heading to Kroger Field in Lexington for the state championship.

Here’s a look at the four area teams and what they’ll be looking at come the first Friday in November when the playoffs begin:

MASON COUNTY

— The Royals have clinched the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A, 6th District. The Class 3A, 5th District is who their sister district is this year to face in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

— They’ll face the loser of the Rockcastle County-Garrard County game that takes place on Friday.

— If the Royals win against Rockcastle-Garrard, they’d then either face the No. 2 seed of the 5th District or the third seed of the 6th District. Bell County and Estill County play for the right to the No. 1 seed on Friday, the loser becoming the No. 2. The No. 3 seed of the 6th District will be the Fleming County-Lewis County loser on Friday night.

— The Royals are No. 4 in RPI right now in 3A. That would guarantee them a home game for the regional championship, the highest rating in Districts 5-8 as things currently stand. They’d then face the lowest rated team left from Districts 5-8 in the third round. Too many variables right now to predict who that could be, but if things stayed the way they were and the highest rated teams won according to the RPI, the Royals would host Bell County in the region championship.

FLEMING COUNTY

— Fleming County can clinch the No. 2 seed in the Class 3A, 6th District with a win at Lewis County on Friday. That would set them up to face the Rockcastle County-Garrard County winner in the first week of the playoffs.

— Assuming the Panthers do win on Friday and win the first round of the playoffs, they’d then face the winner of the No. 1 seed of the 5th District (Bell-Estill winner Friday) or the No. 4 seed in the 6th District (Powell), depending on who would win that first round game. They’d have to travel to either Bell or Estill or host Powell County.

— If the Panthers lose on Friday to Lewis County, they’d then be the No. 3 seed and have to play at the Bell-Estill loser in the first round of the playoffs.

— Fleming County is currently No. 24 in RPI, so assuming the higher seeds win, they’re most likely looking at road games no matter what after the first round if they win on Friday.

LEWIS COUNTY

— Lewis County can clinch the No. 2 seed in the Class 3A, 6th District with a win over Fleming County on Friday. That would set them up to face the Rockcastle County-Garrard County winner in the first week of the playoffs.

— Assuming the Lions do win on Friday and win the first round of the playoffs, they’d then face the winner of the No. 1 seed of the 5th District (Bell-Estill winner Friday) or the No. 4 seed in the 6th District (Powell), depending on who would win that first round game. They’d have to travel to either Bell or Estill or host Powell County.

— If the Lions lose on Friday to Fleming County, they’d then be the No. 3 seed and have to play at the Bell-Estill loser in the first round of the playoffs.

— Lewis County is currently No. 25 in RPI, so assuming the higher seeds win, they’re most likely looking at road games no matter what after the first round if they win on Friday.

BRACKEN COUNTY

— Bracken County can clinch the No. 3 seed in the Class A, 5th District on Friday with a win over Nicholas County.

— If the Polar Bears win on Friday, they would then play at the loser of the Painstville-Raceland game that takes place on Friday, the loser being the No. 2 seed in the Class A, 6th District.

— If the Polar Bears lose on Friday to Nicholas County, they’d then play at the winner of the Paintsville-Raceland game.

— Bracken County is currently No. 11 in RPI in 1A, so if they were able to win their first two playoff games that will most likely be on the road, they’d have an outside shot at hosting a region championship game.

*This will be revisited once the regular season is over and RPI is finalized. RPI is set once the regular season ends, no team can improve or decline their position once the regular season is over.