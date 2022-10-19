Blanton Collier is known for being an outstanding football coach and deservedly so as he had a winning record as the Coach of the Kentucky Wildcats and his record with the Cleveland Browns record is amazing.

While he was the head man in Cleveland, Coach Collier guided the Brownies to four NFL championship games and the 1964 title.

Coach Collier was a math teacher at Paris High School, his alma mater after he graduated from Georgetown College. Blanton Collier coached football and basketball for the Greyhounds and his high school basketball coaching record is amazing. He compiled a 373-141 record and four trips to State Tournament over 20 years as the head basketball coach for the Hounds. His four regional titles were won when Paris played in the 12th Region. His first 12th Region title came in 1932 when Paris beat Mays Lick in the finals. He captured titles in 1933, ‘34 and in ‘36, the Hounds beat Minerva on their way to the State Tourney. Blanton Collier’s record at Paris for his 16-year football coaching career was 73-50-10.

The answer to last week’s question was Blanton Collier was the Kentucky High School basketball coach who later won an NFL Championship. The first to answer were Mallory Denham, Tom Sims, Jeff Fryman, Ronnie Berryman and Tom Galbreath.

This week’s question: The 1942 Ohio State Buckeyes were ranked No. 1 in the final AP poll, thus earning the Buckeyes their first AP national championship. Who was the Buckeyes Head Coach?

Contact: [email protected]

Last week’s picks: 17-3 (109-31 YTD, 78%)

This week’s picks:

Eastern Kentucky over North Alabama: The Colonels gave one away last week, I pick them to hold on in this one.

Western Kentucky over UAB: This one is tough one to pick, but I take the Toppers by two.

Clemson over Syracuse: The Orange are ranked, and they are rolling, but I take the Tigers by 10.

SMU over Cincinnati: The Bearcats are favored but I pick the Mustangs in an upset.

Ohio State over Iowa: The Buckeyes simply are great, and Iowa is no match.

Baylor over Kansas: The Honeymoon is over for the Jayhawks as they lose their third straight.

Notre Dame over UNLV: I can’t figure out the Irish as they are up and down, but I pick them in this tilt.

Texas Tech over West Virginia: High scoring game, but I take the Red Raiders.

LSU over Mississippi: Big SEC West game, but I pick the Tigers by a field goal.

Oregon over UCLA: The Ducks are playing better the last few weeks; I pick the Ducks.

Missouri over Vanderbilt: When you need a win, well wait until you play Vanderbilt.

Alabama over Mississippi State: A wounded animal is dangerous, and the Crimson Tide will roll.

South Carolina over Texas A&M: This is another upset pick as I pick the Gamecocks to stand tall at home.

Louisville over Pitt: A few weeks ago, I would have picked the Panthers, but I am going with the Cards.

TCU over Kansas State: A very close game but I take the high scoring Horned Frogs.

Penn State over Minnesota: I go with the Nittany Lions in a bounce back game.

James Madison over Marshall: The Herd are not the same team that beat the Irish in South Bend.

Wake Forest over Boston College: The Demon Deacons are tough in Winston-Salem.

Miami over Duke: The Canes are a big disappointment this year, but I take them in this one.

Morehead State over Valparaiso: The Eagles played well in a loss last week, I pick them to win their Homecoming game.