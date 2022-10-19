St. Patrick entered as the two-time defending 39th District champ and looked every bit the part of it.

The Lady Saints seized all the momentum opportunities in their semifinal matchup with Bracken County, defeating the Lady Bears, 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-18).

St. Patrick trailed for just five points during the match, at 3-2, 4-2 and 4-3 in the first set and 1-0 and 11-10 in the third set. They were either tied or led the entire way from there.

“We capitalized on their mistakes, kept the tempo on our side instead of letting them take the tempo,” Lady Saints coach Evan Bothman said. “For us to win in it three games, you’ve seen us play so you know that we like to go the distance in matches apparently. I’m very glad very glad that that didn’t happen tonight.”

Bracken County had been in the Lady Saints position before with the bullseye on their back, having won five straight district titles from 2015-19 under Wade Smith, who with the loss coached his last game with the program, announcing he’d be retiring from coaching a few weeks prior.

“When I left the gym after school today I told my wife it was kind of difficult to believe it would possibly be the last time as a head coach,” Smith said. “It’s been 22 years coaching the sport at Bracken County. But I’m ready. I got a nine-year-old at home, ready to spend time with her, ready to spend time with my wife. They they miss me and I miss them. It’s family time now.”

But the changing of the guard took place in 2020 and the Lady Saints haven’t really looked back since, going 21-2 in district play in that time frame.

One of those two losses however came just three weeks ago when Bracken County beat them in three sets on their home court on September 28. The Lady Saints made sure that didn’t happen again.

”Bracken’s a good team and we usually find a way to pair up with them in the district. Good teams eventually find a way to play each other in the postseason at some point, so glad we pulled it out,” Bothman said.

St. Patrick used the strong front line play of Kaylen Gallenstein, Emma Gallenstein and Mercedes Hedgecock to tally up 21 kills and five blocks. They were efficient in the service game with nine aces to just seven service errors.

Meanwhile Bracken struggled to keep the ball in play with 30 errors committed and nine service errors. A young team with just one senior on the roster was never able to snag that big momentum boost to extend their season.

“Could never get the momentum. Every time it felt like we’d get a momentum swing, it would swing right back in their favor and we just couldn’t ever get that run to take the lead. Just felt like we were digging the hole all night long,” Smith said.

Smith exits with 230 victories and five district titles in his 16-year tenure as head coach.

“Our foundation is bright. Eighth grade team this year had a winning record. Our freshman team had a winning record. Our JV team had a winning record. So it’s bright that we got a lot of young talent coming up and it’s gonna be in good hands,” Smith said.

The Lady Saints move on to face Augusta in Thursday’s district championship, St. Patrick gunning for a 3-peat while Augusta is making their first district championship appearance since 2013. The Lady Saints defeated Augusta twice during the regular season, winning five of six sets played.

“Thought the defense was great tonight. We’ll continue to focus on hitting more and attacking more. That’s something we’ll try to push on for Thursday,” Bothman said.

Thursday’s match begins at 6 p.m., at The Fieldhouse.