Over the past four seasons with Joey Crouch at the helm, Crouch continually phrased “the process”.

While they’ve taken their lumps in evolving during “the process”, the Augusta volleyball team took a pretty big step on Tuesday night at The Fieldhouse.

The Lady Panthers will be playing in their first district championship since 2013 after a 3-1 (25-19, 25-23, 25-27, 25-23), victory over Mason County.

“We’ve matured and grown together. That’s so important. I’m very lucky that they’ve played together for so long. We’ve got three years built in to this so far and it’s shown. What you see on the floor is a team led by our seniors and they’re playing for each other out there,” Crouch said.

It didn’t come without some suspense though. Augusta rallied from a 18-13 deficit in the second set, missed out on three match point opportunities in the third set and had three more match points in the fourth set before a service error ended the match at 25-23.

“Match point always feels like an eternity,” Crouch said. “We lost to them on their senior night and it was anybody’s game. We had to fight for those first two sets, lost the third set and had to buckle down.”

Now they’ll set out to reach another milestone, win a district title for the first time since 2013, when they went back-to-back in 2012 and ‘13.

The Lady Royals loss ends a season in which they carried some positive momentum into the tournament with three straight wins after a 1-20 start, but were 12 days removed from their last match leading into Tuesday’s contest.

“Maybe that had a little bit of a factor, but we entered the game with a terrible attitude. We were just making silly mistakes and around set three is when we finally picked it up,” Lady Royals coach Stephanie Binion said. “We had a change of scenery where we had to practice at MCIS because they were waxing the gym floors here. That may have thrown us for a little bit, but it’s still not an excuse for the way that they played. That’s not how we play volleyball at Mason County, and we should have played way better.”

But 31 errors and 13 service errors also did them no favors, ending their season at 4-21 and failing to make it out of the first round of the district tournament for the third straight season.

“Even though we didn’t play right the first couple of sets, it’s still better than when we started the season. We were playing a lot better, getting along a lot better down the stretch. We just couldn’t pull it out today,” Binion said, who will now focus on the offseason, something she didn’t have the luxury of last year being the first year head coach. “We love our seniors. We’re sad to lose them really. I mean, they were the basis of our team. They were super positive. They loved everybody, and we hate to lose them. I really do. It’s unfortunate that we lost them tonight. But as far as moving forward, we plan on doing open gyms, workouts, which I don’t think they’ve gotten in the past as far as I know. I didn’t really get that last year because we didn’t start till July.”

Augusta took a while to get their attack game going, but once they did they finished with 27 kills in the match. They also added 16 aces, helping offset 11 service errors.

“We just had to buckle down and preach to them attack, attack, attack. They’re listening, they’re moving, they’re playing for each other. That’s all I can ask for,” Crouch said.

They’ll now face St. Patrick on Thursday, trying to deny the Lady Saints a 3-peat. St. Patrick won the two regular season meetings, taking five of six sets, but the Lady Panthers own just one of two victories over the Lady Saints over the last three seasons in district play.

Thursday’s match is set for 6 p.m.