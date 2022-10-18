The fourth annual Diamond Dinner with former Major League Baseball players scheduled to attend will take place November 19, 5-9 p.m. at the Simon Kenton VFW Post 2734 on the AA Highway.

The dinner benefits the David Iery Foundation and includes former Major Leaguers Al Oliver, Tom Browning, Don Gullett, Scott Williamson, Johnnie LeMaster, Matt Ginter and Larry Luebbers.

Charley Frank, Executive Director of the Reds Community Fund and representatives of the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame will also be attending.

The dinner event will honor the life of Herb Moford, a Brooksville native who was a MLB pitcher for four years with the St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox and New York Mets. A baseball memorabilia auction will also take place.

Advance tickets are $50 each, $60 at the door.

The David Iery Foundation helps bring awareness and raises funds for spinal cord injury awareness and prevention research.

The Foundation, founded in 2018, also puts on annual baseball and softball showcases to high school baseball and softball teams and awards $1,000 worth of scholarships at the events to high school seniors. The seniors usually submit an essay about spinal cord injury awareness and prevention to be eligible for consideration of a scholarship. They’ve hosted Chords for Cords Music Jam in August and have also hosted Log Jam, a Bluegrass Festival in 2019 and have many more planned events in 2023, including the David Iery Foundation Invitational at Beechwood which will include Mason County along with Beechwood, Simon Kenton and Southern on May 13. The David Iery softball classic is May 6 in Owingsville, featuring Lewis County, Bath County, Montgomery County and Madison Central.

Iery is a Lewis County graduate and has a love for baseball. He broke his neck sliding into home plate during a game on April 1, 1989 and has been in a wheelchair since. He helped start up the foundation officially in 2018 with events like the David Iery Foundation Showcase, the David Iery Classic at Lewis County and the David Iery Foundation Diamond Dinner, which had been held at The Carter House in Vanceburg the prior two times in 2018 and ‘19.

Last year’s dinner honored Woodie Fryman, a Flemingsburg native that also pitched in MLB.

Call 606-202-3868 or go to the Team Iery page on Facebook to purchase tickets or for more information.