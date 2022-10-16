The KHSAA volleyball postseason arrives on Monday.

The seven area teams begin postseason play either on Monday or Tuesday.

Here’s the matchups and schedule for the week:

38TH DISTRICT (at Nicholas County)

Tuesday

Semifinals

1) Harrison County (24-10, 6-0) vs 4) Robertson County (11-13, 1-5), 6 p.m.

2) Pendleton County (21-6, 4-2) vs 3) Nicholas County (14-10, 1-5), 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Championship

Harrison Co.-Robertson Co. winner vs Pendleton Co.-Nicholas Co. winner, 7 p.m.

39TH DISTRICT (at Mason County)

Tuesday

Semifinals

Bracken County (8-22, 4-2) vs St. Patrick (13-18, 5-1), 6 p.m.

Mason County (4-20, 1-5) vs Augusta (5-23, 2-4), 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Championship

Bracken Co.-St. Patrick winner vs Mason Co.-Augusta winner, 6 p.m.

61ST DISTRICT (at Menifee County)

Monday

Semifinals

1) Rowan County (20-12, 3-0) vs 4) Bath County (1-18, 0-3), 6 p.m.

2) Fleming County (20-11, 2-1) vs 3) Menifee County (4-25, 1-2), 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship

Rowan Co.-Bath Co. winner vs Fleming Co.-Menifee Co. winner, 7 p.m.

63RD DISTRICT (at Lewis County)

Monday

Semifinals

1) Raceland (23-10, 4-2) vs 4) Greenup County (9-22, 0-6), 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Semifinals

2) Lewis County (17-11, 4-2) vs 3) Russell (14-14, 4-2), 6 p.m.

Thursday

Championship

Raceland-Greenup Co. winner vs Lewis Co.-Russell winner, 6 p.m.