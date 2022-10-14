The first step of the big picture is complete.

Mason County is the back-to-back Class 3A, 6th District champ.

They clinched on Friday with a 48-6 victory over Lewis County, using explosive plays and a stingy defense in doing so.

Now at 8-0, the Royals have two games left for an undefeated regular season and what is trajecting to be a long path at home in the playoffs.

“We’ve been painting the big picture for a little bit and it’s there. Tonight we finally hit our first goal and there’s still a lot more there for us in the coming weeks. We have a chance to be one of the best teams in Mason County history,” Royals coach Joe Wynn said. “Undefeated sounds pretty good and if we do what we need to do, I think everyone is coming here to us for the playoffs. We’re enjoying the journey and need to keep taking care of things in front of us.”

The celebration started at halftime, the Royals entering the break with a 36-0 lead and a running clock for the remainder of the game.

Then they had a little fun, Landon Scilley with his first career touchdown in the third quarter, catching a pass, breaking a tackle and racing 68 yards down the sideline for the score.

Scilley, a junior, is a standout on the baseball field for Mason County and decided to try football this year. He’s sure glad he did.

“When I saw that open field and then scored it’s like hitting a homerun,” Scilley said. “It’s a good environment on the team, I really feel like I’ve gotten tougher from it and I feel that’s what football is all about. Just hoping that I can continue to help the team and impact it more.”

Then freshman Hayden Horn got on the board late, rumbling for a 28-yard touchdown to put the finishing touches on the victory.

An ice bath followed for Wynn.

”In the right games, I’ll take them all day long,” Wynn said. “Winning district championships and going back-to-back, that’s kind of the goals we set earlier this year and honestly, when I first got here we knew we needed to win district and it’s nice to do it on your home field this year. We came out and did what we were supposed to do and took care of business.”

In what started with a three and out for the Royals on their first possession, they then scored on five of their next eight plays, breaking off explosive play after explosive play.

Brady Sanders, who has been the under the radar factor in two close wins at Boyd County and Fleming County, broke off touchdown runs of 65 and 61 yards in the first half.

“Nothing beats long touchdowns run like that. The adrenaline rush is different. Making the plays that don’t get recognized as much helps my pride, but runs like that they’re just fun and energizing for everyone on the field,” Sanders said. “Lewis County gave us a look that forced us to run the ball and our o-line did a really good job of opening things up in the middle and I just took advantage and ran with it.”

Keshaun Thomas missed on his first two passes, three of his next four went for touchdowns starting with a 66-yard strike to Isaac Marshall, a 28-yard seam route to KG Walton and then a pirouette in the pocket and a toss up to Terrell Henry for a 22-yard touchdown.

By the end of it, it was 36-0 Mason County and a running clock with 3:19 left in the half.

“We had some defensive breakdowns tonight and you can’t do that to a team like Mason County right now,” Lions coach Gene Peterson said. “They’ve got so much speed where they can just blow by you. These kids will learn after tonight.”

The Royals outgained the Lions 450-62 on the evening, facing a Lewis County team coming in with a 5-2 record and district title aspirations after a 2-0 start in district play.

“We didn’t really talk a whole lot about that during the week and wanted us to play our game. Offensively we didn’t do a very good job tonight, need to take a look at film and correct our mistakes,” Peterson said.

Austin Howard came in with 1,032 yards on the ground and ended with just 36 on the night on 16 carries, getting a late score after a Julian Puente interception put them inside the Royals 10.

Ayden Cooper came in with just one interception on 119 attempts, a Royals secondary with nine interceptions coming in adding two more to that total with Sanders and Bryce Moran picking passes off.

“We challenged those guys this week. Wednesday was a very physical day for our defense. We’ve got to stop the run, we’re going to see that a lot the next couple of weeks. Most of these teams aren’t going to come out and throw the ball 10-15 times. Got better stopping the run this week and more sound in that department this week,” Wynn said.

Now the next step to the big picture for Mason County spans over the next two weeks as they vie for their first undefeated regular season since 2013, when they went 12-0 before a region championship loss to Bourbon County.

The Lions still have plenty of meaningful football left, starting next week when they host Fleming County for the right to the No. 2 seed in the district and a home playoff game.

“We’ve got an opportunity if we win that game we get a home playoff game. We’ve got a lot of things we’re going to take a look at first,” Peterson said.

The Royals will head to Stanton to take on Powell County next week.

ROYALS 48, LIONS 6

LEWIS COUNTY – 0-0-0-6 — 6

MASON COUNTY – 14-22-6-6 — 48

Scoring

1st Quarter

(MC) Sanders 65-yard run (5:06) Morales run

(MC) Thomas 66-yard pass to Marshall (1:50) Pass failed

2nd Quarter

(MC) Thomas 28-yard pass to Walton (9:02) Skaggs kick

(MC) Sanders 61-yard run (6:53) Morales run

(MC) Thomas 22-yard pass to Henry (3:19) Skaggs kick

3rd Quarter

(MC) Routt 68-yard pass to Scilley (7:17) Run failed

4th Quarter

(LC) Howard 6-yard run (8:19) Kick failed

(MC) Horn 28-yard run (1:15) Run failed

Game Stats

Passing Yards: Lewis 23 (Cooper 4/11), Mason 228 (Thomas 4/6, Routt 2/7)

Rushing Yards: Lewis 39 (Howard 16-36, McGlone 2-3, Cooper 7-0), Mason 222 (Sanders 3-131, Horn 2-46, Johnson 2-15, Caden Clark-Roberts 2-12, Arthur 1-11, Moran 2-6, Reynolds 3-1)

Receiving: Lewis (McGlone 1-17, Gerike 1-4, Rister 2-2), Mason (Scilley 1-68, Marshall 1-66, Walton 1-28, Payne 1-27, Henry 1-22, Walker 1-17)

Turnovers: Lewis 2, Mason 1

Penalties: Lewis 5-40, Mason 8-80

Records: Lewis County (5-3, 2-1), Mason County (8-0, 3-0)