LLOYD — Ava Quinn didn’t even realize how quickly her flurry had helped Russell bury Fleming County on Thursday night.

The Red Devils and Panthers combined to score three times in the span of a minute midway through the second half of their 16th Region Tournament semifinal match. Quinn was responsible for two of them – and added a third goal four minutes later.

The exchange boosted Russell’s lead from two goals to four in a 7-2 victory at Greenup County.

Had Quinn ever authored a hat trick in five minutes or less?

“I didn’t realize it was five minutes,” she said, “so definitely not.”

Eva Blanke added three goals and Macy Vonderheide chipped in another for the Red Devils, who advanced to Saturday’s region tournament final against East Carter. The Raiders topped Ashland, 3-2, in double overtime later Thursday in Cannonsburg.

Russell spent most of the first half playing from behind. Samantha Adams’s back-post goal in the third minute gave Fleming County a 1-0 lead it kept until Blanke’s first tally in the 30th minute.

The Panthers had aimed to grab an early lead, coach Pam McGlone said.

“That’s been our strategy,” she said. “I always tell them, jump on ‘em, set the tempo, get on ‘em quick, and that keeps the morale up.

“It didn’t work out for us tonight, but at least that was a good feeling, and it I think took away some of the nerves and anxiety.”

Quinn asserted control in the midfield early on and the Red Devils peppered the Fleming County box, but Panthers goalie Hadlee Hazelrigg stood tall and Russell narrowly missed twice – including one shot in the 16th minute that hit the underside of the crossbar and caromed out.

“You could probably tell in the first half that once that happened, it woke us up a little bit,” Russell coach John Perry said of Adams’s early goal, “and we started putting some pressure on, and maybe got a little too anxious at times in front of the goal.

“Fortunately, Eva was able to capitalize on one and equalize it before the halftime, and then we came back and played the way that we can play in the second half.”

Blanke chased down Quinn’s through ball in the 30th minute and won a one-on-one with Hazelrigg to tie the match at intermission. Russell went on to outscore Fleming County 6-1 in the second half.

Blanke scored less two minutes after halftime to put the Red Devils ahead to stay, and Vonderheide’s long looper from the right side in the 47th minute doubled that advantage.

Quinn added another in the 58th, leaking the ball far-post through the Panthers defense and just inside the left post.

Fleming County’s MaKayla Lewis Burnette, who came in averaging just over a goal per game, got that one back just seconds later. The speedy Burnette got behind Russell’s goalie and knocked the ball inside the left post, lifting the Panthers back within 4-2.

But Quinn countered before the minute was up, quelling any thoughts of a Fleming County comeback. And she scored again in the 62nd, converting a rebound.

“Just focused on getting the ball in the goal and get the momentum back,” Quinn said, “and that’s what we did.”

She very nearly added a fourth goal two minutes after that, when her laser struck near where the crossbar and right post met.

Russell was glad to see Quinn sharp when it counted.

“We were giving her a hard time the night before last (in the quarterfinal win over West Carter) because she had quite the flurry on goal, but wasn’t able to capitalize,” Perry said, grinning, “so she got a hat trick tonight, which was nice.”

Russell (8-10-1) had one briefly concerning moment late, when goalie Aly Hurst went down in a collision in the 76th minute and left the game. She’s already the Red Devils’ second goalie of the year, with starter Gabby Williams out. Macy Dickerson came on to finish up.

Perry expects Hurst will be “a little bit sore” but otherwise OK.

Fleming County (14-8) dropped to 1-5 all-time in region semifinals – the one win was last year, when the Panthers finished as region runner-up – but came up just one victory shy of tying for its most wins in program history, a mark set in 2011.

Fleming County has 10 sophomores, McGlone said, so she is “very optimistic for our future,” she said.

“They kept fighting, and I can’t be prouder of them,” McGlone said. “They’ll grow, and they’ll continue to develop, and I look forward to what the future holds.”

Russell improved to 17-6 all-time in the region semifinals and leads the all-time series with the Panthers, 7-1.