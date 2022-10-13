Fleming still with outside shot with help

The weather is turning, leaves are changing colors and that only means one thing…

Playoff football is lurking.

And while Week 9 may not offer any playoff matchups, it’s basically just as close to them with major playoff implications on the line.

We’ll start in Maysville…

LEWIS COUNTY (5-2, 2-0) AT MASON COUNTY (7-0, 2-0)

Lewis County with a shot at a district title?

Yeah, it’s true.

The Lions have made a complete turnaround this season under new coach Gene Peterson and while it’s a feel good story, Mason County stands in the way of their district title aspirations. It’s an undefeated Royals team that holds a top five ranking in the state.

The two will meet in Maysville on Friday night as they both stand at 2-0 in district play, the Lions with wins over Powell and Pendleton County, the Royals with victories over Pendleton and then Fleming County last week.

Mason County keeps finding ways to stay unblemished, while they have four blowout victories, a late touchdown drive against Tates Creek, a defensive stand against Boyd County and an opportunistic defense in which a fumble recovery for a score against Fleming County has them 7-0 to this point. They’ve scored at least 40 points in five of their seven contests as quarterback Keshaun Thomas has the offense rolling. They’ll be missing some key pieces on defense again this week with players either suspended from an ejection at Fleming County last week or injuries, so the backups will once again have to answer the call like they did last week.

Lewis County will look to try and take advantage of that behind 1,000-yard rusher Austin Howard and a quarterback in Ayden Cooper who doesn’t make many mistakes. The Royals did allow 276 yards rushing last week so expect them to shore that up a bit, facing Howard with 1,032 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.

Cooper’s one interception in 119 pass attempts will definitely be put to the test by a Royals secondary that’s picked off nine passes, led by Terrell Henry with five. The nine interceptions by the Royals is tied for second in Class 3A, Henry’s five tied for first in 3A.

While the Lions offense has been impressive in putting up at least 34 points in five of their seven games, the defense will have to play exceptionally well to have a chance. They’re facing a Royals team that spreads it around with so many weapons at the skill positions, four different players with at least 13 receptions on the year, six different players with double-digit carries in the run game.

If the Lions can continue their ways of forcing turnovers, forcing 17 so far this season, it will help keep them in it. The Lions are tied for fourth in Class 3A with 10 fumbles recovered and tied for eighth with seven interceptions.

A win for Mason County secures a No. 1 seed for the playoffs, at least two home games and back-to-back district titles. A loss and then they’d need help from rival Fleming County next week to beat Lewis County and then a three-way tie for the No. 1 seed (assuming Mason County beats Powell County next week), which would then lead to an RPI tiebreaker, where the Royals have a huge advantage over the other two.

A win for Lewis County then sets up a big matchup with Fleming County next week as the Lions would have a shot at the district title. A loss means their matchup with Fleming County would be for the No. 2 seed in the district with a home playoff game on the line. That’s all assuming Fleming beats a winless Pendleton County team on Friday.

Friday’s kick is set for 7:30 p.m.

PENDLETON COUNTY (0-8, 0-2) AT FLEMING COUNTY (3-4, 1-1)

Fleming County can still win the district with a win this week and next, and a lot of help.

They’d need Lewis County to defeat Mason County this week, beat Lewis County next week and then need the Royals to lose at Powell County the following week. If all those chips fall, the Panthers would be the district champs.

But as of now they can only control what’s in front of them and a win on Friday against Pendleton gets them one step closer to hosting a playoff game.

The Panthers will face a Pendleton team that’s struggled to get its bearings all season long, outscored by at least 34 points in five of their seven games and outscored 363-100 on the season to date.

Expect Fleming County to turn to running back Austin Trent early and often in this one, Trent with 513 rushing yards in his last three games, including a career-high 221 in last week’s contest with Mason County. He’s 125 yards shy of 1,000 on the season and he should be able to surpass the mark on Friday against a Wildcats team that surrenders 277 yards per game on the ground.

In the nine meetings between the two since 2015, Fleming County has outscored Pendleton 380-37.

Friday’s kick is set for 7:30 p.m.

BRACKEN COUNTY (5-2) BYE

The Polar Bears have a bye week after two tough district losses to Paris and Bishop Brossart the last two weeks.

They’ll look to regroup next week when they host Nicholas County in their home finale. A No. 3 seed is on the line and it’s an important seed, the loser of that one most likely having to travel to Raceland for a first round playoff matchup. Raceland is currently ranked No. 2 in Class 1A.