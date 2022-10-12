Last week in my column I listed the minor league baseball teams that called Maysville home, but the financial man behind pro baseball in Maysville was Claude Watkins. Mr. Watkins mixed business with his passion for baseball. Claude Watkins was the owner of the New Central Hotel here in Maysville and it was one of the top hotels around.

Claude Watkins owned the Maysville minor league team when Casey Stengel played here, and part of the deal was that Casey was entitled to a room in the New Central Hotel. Mr. Watkins loved baseball so much that the entire Maysville Cardinals baseball team stayed at the Hotel during the season. Another great player from that team, Larry Goetz stayed here in Maysville, and he later became a great MLB baseball umpire who umpired in three World Series. Claude was a great businessman and he passed away here in Maysville in 1961 at the age of 97.

One more little tidbit about Claude Watkins is that his daughter Virginia Watkins was a world renown Vaudeville star as she was on the cover of Life magazine. She married Rush Kress the owner of the Kress Department stores. Minor league baseball in its heyday here in Maysville can trace the money trail back to Claude Watkins who simply loved baseball and Maysville.

The answer to last week’s trivia question was that Abe Shannon was the first football coach at Fleming County and Steve Butcher at Mason County. I had only two readers to answer and they were Keith Kirkland and Ronnie Berryman.

This week’s trivia question: What former Kentucky High School basketball coach later won an NFL Championship as a head coach?

Last week: 16-4 (YTD: 92-28, 77%)

This week’s picks:

Illinois over Minnesota: Hard to believe that the Illini are in the Top 25, they win this by a field goal.

Mississippi over Auburn: Auburn is no match for the high-powered Rebels offense.

Michigan over Penn State: Big game in the Big 10 but somehow, I pick the Maize and Blue to eke out a win.

Arkansas over BYU: Tough game out of conference for the Hogs on the road, but they get their star QB back.

Tennessee over Alabama: You don’t pull on Superman’s cape, but I am going out on the proverbial limb and picking an upset.

Georgia over Vanderbilt: The Bulldogs have looked lackadaisical in the last few games, but that would be enough to beat the Dores.

Michigan State over Wisconsin: The Badgers won their interim coach’s first game, but this one will be his first loss.

Washington over Arizona: The Huskies can put up some points quickly.

Florida over LSU: Tough game to pick but I go with the Gators in the swamp.

Clemson over Florida State: Another toss up game, but I take the Tigers in a close one in Tallahassee.

Kentucky over Mississippi State: As I make this pick, Levis is a game-time decision, I still pick the Cats in an upset.

Notre Dame over Stanford: The Irish looked good in Las Vegas last weekend; I pick them by 13.

North Carolina over Duke: The battle of Tobacco Road goes to the Heels, but it will be close.

WKU over Middle Tennessee: Big conference game for both teams, but I pick the visiting Toppers in a tight one.

TCU over Oklahoma State: The Horned Frogs are very talented, so are the Pokes, but I take TCU.

Texas over Iowa State: The Longhorns look better each week, but this will be a battle.

Davidson over Morehead State: The Eagles fly into North Carolina for this Pioneer League game, but leave with a loss.

Eastern Kentucky over Sam Houston: The Colonels have been up and down so far this season, but I pick them by three.

Maryland over Indiana: Bloomington will be rocking, but I pick the Turtles to win by a field goal.

Purdue over Nebraska: The Boilermakers won a tight one last week on the road, I pick them to win by eight at home.