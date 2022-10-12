Jake Feldhaus can add another line to an already impressive freshman resume.

The Mason County golfer has been named to the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association second team All-State team.

Feldhaus earned 835 points throughout the season. A player earns All-State points throughout the year in tournaments based off their performance, the higher they finish, the more points they get with higher point totals being awarded in the postseason tournaments.

The freshman who played as the No. 1 for pretty much the whole season for the Royals won two tournaments, finished second in three and third in three others. In the 15 tournaments Feldhaus played in this year, he finished in the top five in nine of them. His low round of the year was a 67 at Kearney Hills in Lexington, winning the Bronco Invitational.

He closed out the year with a top 20 finish at the state tournament, tied for 17th.

Feldhaus finished 13th in the points standings. The top 10 made the first team, the next 10 making the second team. He was just 30 points off the first team, state champion Brady Smith from CAL taking the last first team spot with 865 points. Feldhaus was the only player in the 12th Region to earn the All-State honors.

His two Mason County senior teammates were close. Grant Owens finished the season with 655 points, good for 36th place and 95 points off from a spot on the second team. Trey Cracraft finished 44th with 565 points.

The Royals won the 12th Region for the third straight year and finished fourth in the substate round, a spot off from qualifying for the state tournament as a team. Their memorable season included eight victories in 15 tournaments played to go with two second place finishes, a third and two fifth place finishes. They finished 10th in the All-State tournament which included the top 15 teams in the state based off scoring in tournaments throughout the regular season.

While Owens and Cracraft graduate, the Royals have a good base to start with as freshman Feldhaus and Noah Gardner return, along with junior Quin Grooms to have three of their top five back.