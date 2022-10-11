LLOYD — Fleming County coach Eric Thompson made sure to choose his words correctly.

The Panthers had just punched their ticket to the 16th Region Tournament semifinals with a header from Logan Applegate on Monday night against West Carter.

Thompson reassessed after initially calling the pass that set up the winning score a basic cross. Jackson Sattler heard the words and quickly reminded his coach it was an “awesome cross.”

“It was an awesome cross,” Thompson said with a grin. “We had been working down that side all night long and we just couldn’t get it there. When (Jackson) stopped and turned, he sent that cross to the front of the goal, and (Logan) happened to be there.”

Of course, Thompson was pleased with the delivery and the execution of the decisive play in the final moments. Sattler’s pass from the left side of the box found its mark and Applegate redirected it into the net with 1:40 remaining.

The goal secured a 2-1 victory for the Panthers at Greenup County High School and set up a semifinal date with Boyd County in Wednesday’s first match at 6 p.m.

It was Fleming County’s first region tournament win since 2018 and second in program history.

Thompson said his team kept up the offensive pressure in the second half against a Comets defense that kept a crowded back line for the full 80 minutes.

“I told them that they had packed the defense in,” Thompson said. “I told them to keep plugging away at it and we would eventually get one in there. I wanted them to keep sending it toward the goal and I figured we would get a deflection or a loose ball that kicked out. We stuck with our game plan. We put a score on the board, and it woke us up a little bit.”

Several shots from the Panthers strikers sailed over the crossbar but Thompson’s outlook would finally become reality midway through the second half.

William Burgess sent an offering from outside the box in the 52nd minute. The ball had less air underneath it than its predecessors, but it still bounced off the crossbar.

Mark Blackstone was waiting at the far post and the junior sent the rebound back to its original destination to tie the score at 1-1.

“We had already played (the Comets) twice this year,” Thompson said, “and they have always played us tough. I think the last time, it was 0-0 at halftime. It took a lot of time to get our first goal. Once we get our first one, it seems like it picks us up a little bit. I think we have a little bit more of an edge as far as ball control and possession. But as you have seen, one long kick can change a whole game. We were lucky to be able to come back.”

West Carter played a numbers game against Fleming County. Multiple defenders protected the Comets’ goal as the team only had one player on the bench for substitutions.

West Carter faced the final eight minutes a man down after a player was issued a red card and left the contest.

“We played a team that has beaten us by three both times (before),” West Carter coach Nate Shelton said. “We’ve got a little chip on our shoulder. But we played with a lot of effort, and it showed in the score line tonight. We got unlucky down the stretch with our touches, but I can’t complain in any way with how our guys played.”

The Comets slowed the game down and kept the scoring chances to a minimum in the first half. The extended field time caught up to them late in the match.

“We knew their game was spreading our defense out,” Shelton said, “and moving the ball through the middle. We knew that if we pressed the inside, they would have a lot less breathing room. It worked out for us. We came back out in the second half and tried to maintain the lead that we did have but we got a little slower there at the end.”

West Carter (4-13-1) scored first in the 28th minute. Jacob Branham collected the ball in the middle of the field and found an open lane. He booted a shot from 25 yards away that sailed over the keeper and into the back of the net. The Comets carried the 1-0 advantage into halftime.

“He’s just a steadfast guy who you look to pass the ball to,” Shelton said. “Whenever he gets the chance to shoot, he is deadly from long range.”

Branham tallied his seventh goal of the season. Applegate and Blackstone increased their goal total to six and four, respectively, for Fleming County (12-7-2).

“Our defense is what keeps us in most of these games,” Thompson said. “They keep us close and then hopefully, our offense can come through for us. They do their job so our offense can do (the same).”

Shelton hopes his team’s improved play in the postseason will carry over to next year.

“My underclassmen are really going to remember what it’s like to get to a region tournament,” Shelton said. “The last class to get to a region was this senior group. That team actually beat Ashland in the first round (in 2019). It just instills a lot of hunger and want into these kids. Hopefully, we will build a program around it.”