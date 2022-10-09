The Mason County girls’ golf team concluded a memorable season on Saturday in the final round of the KHSAA state golf tournament at Bowling Green Country Club.

The Lady Royals finished ninth at the tournament, one of the last nine teams still playing in the final day of the season.

Their 36-hole score was +212, shooting a 393 on Friday and a 395 on Saturday.

The Lady Royals were led by Macey Littleton, playing in her final tournament of her high school career that included multiple trips to the state tournament and a recent third place finish in the region tournament. Littleton shot a 90 on both days and finished the tournament tied for 59th individually.

Following Littleton is the four who will be back next year as the Lady Royals will be the reigning region champs.

Morgan Parker finished with a 94 and 96, Bentley Shepherd a 102 and 106, Maura Hartman a 107 and 103 and Sydney Ullery a 107 and 117.

Madison Central pulled off the double as the boys’ won the team title earlier in the week and the girls’ followed suit on Saturday, defeating Madison Central by 17 strokes for a two-day total of +58, shooting a 320 on Friday and a 314 on Saturday.

Marshall County finished at +75, Cooper (+91) third, Lexington Catholic (+105) fourth and Sacred Heart (+119) fifth.

Marshall County’s Trinity Beth won the individual state title at one-under-par, winning by three strokes over Lyon County;s Cathryn Brown (+2).

Bullitt East’s Macie Brown and Madison Central’s Elizabeth Eberle finished third (+4), Paintsville’s Izzy Christie and Cooper’s Reagan Ramage tying for fith (+6).