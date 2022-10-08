FLEMINGSBURG — Fleming County had Mason County on their heels.

Thirty-four yards away with under three minutes left, the Panthers were driving for the game-winning touchdown.

But an undefeated team found a way once again.

Royals Brady Sanders forced a fumble on Austin Trent, Caden Clark-Roberts scooped it and took it 63 yards the other way for a score, securing a Royals 40-28 victory.

“My eyes got really big and everything just became super slow at that point,” Clark-Roberts said. “Coach (Jonathan) Thomas always told us to keep the pinkies together and scoop it and I did and I’m surprised I even got it. I had no confidence in getting it. And I thought I was for sure getting caught, but I just kept going.”

Turnovers were the name of the game Friday night, the Panthers committing four of them to the Royals none, the last one the most costly of them all.

The Royals scored 21 points off those turnovers, Terell Henry’s second interception of the night with under two minutes to play sealing the deal. It’s Henry’s fourth and fifth interceptions of the year.

“One of these days they’ll stop throwing at me, but I’m having fun whenever they do, so I hope they keep doing it,” Henry said.

The win now puts Mason County in the driver’s seat as they control their own destiny for the No. 1 seed in the district and at least two home playoff games at a minimum. It also has them three games from a perfect regular season.

“Now everything is there for us and guys can start to see that picture. It’s easy, win district. Win these next two games and we won’t be going anywhere for the playoffs until we possibly get to Kroger Field. Now we can start seeing the bigger picture. We win next week and we win district back-to-back and that hasn’t happened here in a long time. So the message is there, haven’t really talked about the undefeated stuff, but now we can start seeing the bigger picture. These guys know the goals,” Royals coach Joe Wynn said.

Early on, it looked as if Mason County was going to run away with things, building a 13-0 lead as their first play from scrimmage went for a touchdown on a Keshaun Thomas 45-yard strike to Isaac Marshall.

Brady Sanders followed with a four-yard touchdown run, making it 13-0 Royals with 41 seconds remaining in the first.

But the Panthers bowling ball started to knock some pins down. Austin Trent broke off a 71-yard touchdown run before the end of the first to make it 13-7. The big run was on his way to a 28-carry, 217-yard game on the ground.

Then Mason County started to lose their composure a little bit, their next drive losing two players ejected on two personal fouls. It was a drive that drove them back 30 yards on the two flags, the Panthers responding with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Nate Ruark to Landon Johnson to make it 14-13 as the Panthers took a lead into halftime.

“Our kids don’t flinch, 13-0 to us is two scores. Score, get a stop and then get a stop and score again and we’re ahead in the ballgame,” Panthers coach Bill Spencer said. “Kids are going to battle and play down to the last minute no matter who we play.”

The Royals responded out of the break with a seven play, 60-yard drive, Keshaun Thomas finding paydirt with a eight-yard touchdown run to give them the lead back.

Somehow Landon Johnson found the end zone again on the Panthers bread and butter screen play, basically making a U-turn near the middle of the field and racing down the sidelines from 45 yards out, giving the Panthers a 21-19 edge.

Momentum was back on their side with the lead and forcing a Royals punt to follow.

But Trey Walker quickly shifted things back in Mason County’s favor. Having seen the screen play to Johnson numerous times, Walker jumped the route, picked off the pass and returned it to the Panther six.

“I just jumped the route, run the route and that’s what I did,” Walker said. “I just want to do whatever it takes to get our team to win.”

Two plays later, it was Keshaun Thomas calling his own number again from six yards out, making it 27-21 Royals with 2:38 to play in the third.

Kickoffs were a wonder all evening for the Panthers, Royals kicker Ryan Skaggs pooching kicks all night that the Panthers struggled to get their hands on, but were fortunate enough to gain possession before the Royals could get to it.

Not this time as Skaggs put one right at the 30, the ball bouncing around a few times and MeCaiyon Jackson pouncing on it, giving the Royals possession right back.

It was Caden Clark-Roberts turn to run one in, this one seven yards out to give the Royals 14 points in 1:24 for a 33-21 advantage.

Trent would respond on the ensuing drive on a 15-yard touchdown run in which nine of the 11 plays were run plays for him. Trent’s toouchdown making it 33-28 with 7:37 remaining.

Out of timeouts and needing a stop, the Panthers got just that as they forced a three and out for the first time all evening, taking over on their own 45, needing 55 yards and 5:20 to play to do it.

Trent started paving his way, a 15-yard run taking them down to the Royals 36. But two plays later, Brady Sanders broke into the backfield, wrapped up Trent and stripped him, the ball giving a fortunate bounce right to Clark-Roberts who was off to the races the other way.

“We just needed somebody to lead us, Brady is a great leader. He will make a play if you ask him to. We just tried to keep our composure as much as we can. Don’t let every big play get to us and if it does just play the next down. That’s the biggest touchdown I’ve ever had. It meant so much,” Clark-Roberts said.

Ball game. Royals with their second straight victory over their rival after nine losses in a row.

“Considering the rivalry, this feels great,” Henry said. “You can’t beat this atmosphere, you can’t match this. This is just amazing. Friday Night Lights, it’s definitely going to be a memory I hold on to for a long time.”

The Royals will take on Lewis County next week as they’re one step closer to the No. 1 seed in the district. The Lions will come in at 5-2 and their most wins in a season since 2014.

“Down four starters, proud of our guys, put our guys in different spots and found a way to win and that’s all that matters,” Wynn said. “I told our seniors at halftime to see what you got and they rang the bell.”

The Panthers will take on Pendleton County next week, hoping to rebound as they can still accomplish a No. 2 seed in the district and guarantee a home playoff game.

“We don’t really like the moral victory thing, we expect to win ballgames, but I’m proud as I can be of our kids. Mason County we knew was a really good football team. As athletic and fast as anybody we’ve played in a long time. They came in tonight I think ranked fourth or whatever in 3A and I think that you know, our kids, hopefully what they’ll take away from this is that we can play with anybody,” Spencer said. “We clean some things up, we can beat anybody that we play from here on out.”

ROYALS 40, PANTHERS 28

MASON COUNTY – 13-0-20-7 — 40

FLEMING COUNTY – 7-7-7-7 — 28

Scoring

1st Quarter

(MC) Thomas 45-yard pass to Marshall (8:30) Skaggs kick

(MC) Sanders 4-yard run (:41) Pass failed

(FC) Trent 71-yard run (:17) Sills kick

2nd Quarter

(FC) Ruark 22-yard pass to Johnson (2:55) Sills kick

3rd Quarter

(MC) Thomas 8-yard run (8:36) Pass failed

(FC) Ruark 45-yard pass to Johnson (5:51) Sills kick

(MC) Thomas 6-yard run (2:38) Sanders run

(MC) Caden Clark-Roberts 7-yard run (1:04) Run failed

4th Quarter

(FC) Trent 15-yard run (7:37) Sills Kick

(MC) Caden Clark-Roberts 67-yard fumble return (2:42) Skaggs kick

Individual Stats

Passing Yards: Mason 243 (Thomas 16/22), Fleming 108 (Ruark 7/11)

Rushing Yards: Mason 75 (Thomas 9-34, Sanders 9-19, Caden Clark-Roberts 3-18, Walker 2-3, Walton 1-1), Fleming 268 (Trent 27-218, Igo 7-55, Shields 1-(minus) 4)

Receiving: Mason (Marshall 5-94, Walker 7-71, Henry 2-59, Walton 3-19), Fleming (Johnson 5-104, Harn 1-2, Trent 1-2)

Turnovers: Mason 0, Fleming 4

Penalties: Mason 6-60, Fleming 8-72

Records: Mason County (7-0, 2-0), Fleming County (3-4, 1-1)