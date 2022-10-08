ALEXANDRIA — Bracken County was so close to their third win ever against Bishop Brossart, but the Mustangs weren’t ready for that just yet.

In a beautiful homecoming night for Bishop Brossart, they used their strong defensive front to win their second straight district game in dramatic fashion, 7-6.

The game started off kind of slow with three penalties in just over a minute. The Mustangs finally started to find some momentum late in the first quarter, but Bracken County’s Lane Harding put that to a stop.

The freshman picked off Austin Schadler, which put the first quarter to a close. Harding would later leave the game after suffering an injury before halftime.

It wasn’t until the second quarter that one of the team’s found the endzone with Schadler finding Alex Amin for a 66-yard touchdown. That would end being the only points of the day for the Mustangs and Amin would finish with 78 total yards giving the Mustangs a 7-0 lead.

The Mustangs had a chance to add to that lead as Tyler Smith tried to a put a 51-yard field goal through the uprights, but not enough power as it came up short.

Bracken County struggled all night to find the endzone, but they did have some exciting plays. Their star running back, Dylan Teegarden ran for 30-yards, stiff-arming a defender in the process, to put the team in scoring position.

A late penalty put the Polar Bear’s chances to a close, and at halftime Brossart would have the 7-0 advantage.

The ‘Stangs started the second half with the ball, and besides a spectacular one-handed grab from Sam Willike for his only catch of the night, Brossart struggled, giving the ball back to Bracken.

Neither team had any success in the third quarter, slowly grinding it out.

The Polar Bears needed a score, but they were just short of a first down, giving the ball back to the Mustangs midway through the fourth quarter.

Brossart tried running the ball, killing time, and it was working at first. A simple mistake changed everything quickly.

The Polar Bears punched the ball loose, recovered the fumble and had one more shot. They went to what had worked all season long…the run game.

Daulton Tarter broke off two runs that put the Polar Bears in the redzone. He finished out the possession by getting in the endzone for Bracken’s first score of the day. Tarter would have the team’s only touchdown along with 38 rushing yards.

Bracken could’ve gone for the tie and send the game in overtime with just 40 seconds left, but they had a different plan in mind.

The Polar Bears put the ball in the hands of Tarter who had just gotten six points, to try and win his team the game.

This was a game of defense, and defense ended the game. The Mustangs defensive line held up and stopped Tarter right in his tracks.

“Once I watch film, I’ll probably think about five or six different plays I could’ve made at the time. I felt confident with giving it to Dylan or Daulton. Daulton stepped up big at the end of the game being a freshman in their making big runs when we needed it. I ran to our strength of our offense and that’s our left side. That’s what those guys wanted; we just couldn’t get it done.” Bracken coach, Simon Clouse said.

The next play would be victory formation. Brossart continued their winning streak over the Polar Bears and moved on to 6-2 this season.

Even though not much happened in the running game for Brossart with just 27 rushing yards,Schadler threw for 148 yards off 15 attempts and a touchdown.

For Bracken there were struggles in both passing and rushing. In the end the Polar Bears had 24 passing yards and 132 rushing yards including 86 from Dylan Teegarden.

Overall, Bracken moves to 5-2, losing their second straight game this season.

“It’s tough. The past two weeks have been close games for us and we’re right there to break over the hump. It’s just a few plays that don’t go our way. It came down to one play on the three-yard line and we just unfortunately couldn’t get it done,” Clouse said.

The Polar Bears still have another district game to go.

“The good thing for us is we’re off for fall break next week. Bring guys back that were injured, get them healthy, watch film, and prepare for Nicholas County. It will mean a lot to those kids.” Clouse said.

With a bye week next week for the Polar Bears, they will face Nicholas County on October 21, and while Bishop Brossart will take on Paris next week for the right to the No. 1 seed for the playoffs, Paris handling Nicholas County on Friday.

The Polar Bears and Bluejackets game will be for the No. 3 seed.

MUSTANGS 7, POLAR BEARS 6

BRACKEN COUNTY – 0-0-0-6 — 6

BISHOP BROSSART – 0-7-0-0 — 7

Scoring

2nd Quarter

(BB) Schadler 66-yard pass (10:12) Smith kick

4th Quarter

(BC) Tarter 7-yard run (:40) Run failed

Game Stats

Passing Yards: Bracken 24 (Wilson 3/8), Brossart 148 (Schadler 7/15)

Rushing Yards: Bracken 132 (Teegarden 22-86, Tarter 6-38, Wilson 5-6, Lippert 3-1, Mahan 1-1) Brossart 27 (Orth 10-29, Holtz 1-6, Schadler 5 (minus)-9)

Receiving: Bracken 24 (Mahan 1-11, Teegarden 1-7, Tarter 1-6) Brossart 148 (Amin 2-78, Willike 1-30, Woosley 2-21, Ketron 2-14)

Turnovers: Bracken 2, Brossart 3

Penalties: Bracken 5-38, Brossart 5-30

Records: Bracken County (5-2, 0-2), Bishop Brossart (6-2, 2-0)