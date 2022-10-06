BUTLER — Mason County was hoping for their second district title in three years after never having one.

An unfortunate couple of calls didn’t go their way and neither did the result on Thursday night as they dropped the 38th District Championship to Harrison County, 4-0.

A penalty kick awarded to the Thorobreds mixed with what Mason County thought was a clear offsides in the second half resulted in two Harrison County goals.

A red card followed for one of the Royals, and a man down surrendered two more goals late in the loss.

“A PK that was missed that I think got called erroneously. And then I think a big offside that got missed on the other in the second half. And I think things go potentially a little differently. You know, when you’re still nil-nil with 25 minutes left to go in the game and you got a chance at that point, but kind of things devolved after that,” Royals coach Daniel Forsythe said.

While they were on the unfortunate end of some calls, the Royals failed to muster up many offensive opportunities. They were only able to put one shot on frame in the entirety, also hitting the post late in the closing minutes.

Meanwhile, Harrison controlled possession throughout with the game primarily played on Mason County’s side of the field.

“It played out kind of how we expected it to with us kind of defending deep and trying to get some counter attacks and catch them on the backfoot. That’s kind of our game against a lot of different teams. So for the first half, it really went the way I expected it to, we had as many chances as I expected us to. We held them to just the one goal, we were hoping to come out in the second half and put two or three on them, but it just didn’t work out that way,” Forsythe said.

In the end, the Thorobreds attempted 32 shots, but were off target on a lot of them with only 10 on goal.

Cade Pugh was a big boulder in net for the Royals to keep them in it, making six saves on the night, a few of them of the diving variety.

“One of the things I talked to him about before the game was just being brave, coming out a little bit like a half-second sooner than he has been in previous games. I think he did that and was trusting himself that he can come out and make those saves,” Forsythe said.

Cameron White was the first to score for Harrison, with 12:39 to go in the first half on a penalty kick.

In what looked to be what the head official pointed for a corner kick, ended up being a penalty kick due to a foul in the box.

David Korona made it 2-0 with 22:07 to play, the Royals petitioning for what looked to be an offsides, but to no avail.

Andres Vazquez-Flores added two goals late with 14:50 and 13:26 to play to put the game away for good.

Both teams now head to Montgomery County next week for the 10th Region tournament. The draw for the tourney is Saturday morning. Mason County will face either Bishop Brossart or Montgomery County, Harrison County looking at Campbell County or George Rogers Clark. One of the three district winners between Brossart, Harrison or Montgomery will have a first round bye.

THOROBREDS 4, ROYALS O

MASON COUNTY — 0-0 — 0

HARRISON COUNTY — 1-3 — 4

Game Stats

Goals: Harrison — White, Korona, Vazquez-Flores 2

Shots (On Goal): Harrison 32 (10), Mason 7 (1)

Saves: Harrison 1 (Craycraft), Mason 6 (Pugh)

Corner Kicks: Harrison 6, Mason 2

Offsides: Harrison 0, Mason 0

Fouls: Harrison 11, Mason 14

Records: Mason County 5-10-3, Harrison County 10-6-1