FLEMINGSBURG — Pam McGlone is superstitious in her choice of jewelry and footwear.

From the three rings on her right ring finger – including one with the image of a deer antler – to the gray and white sneakers she’s worn every game this season, Fleming County’s first-year girls soccer has shown an aversion to messing with what works.

It was a sound strategy Wednesday. The Panthers won their third straight 61st District tournament, a 6-0 shutout of Rowan County at Panther Field.

McGlone is finishing her first season as a high school coach, but she’s no newbie to this year’s Panthers.

“I have coached may of these girls, the majority of them, from the time they were, like, six years old,” McGlone said. “I’ve learned, at (high school) age, they’re at the point where they can make their own decisions out on the field.

“They need some instruction and guidance at halftime, which works great, but if they see that something not working out on the field, they know to shift and make adjustments.”

What else served Fleming County (14-7) well: senior striker Makayla Burnette’s two goals and one each from Carly Smoot, Samantha Adams, Alexis Pendleton and Macy Perkins.

Burnette has 19 goals for the season. Thing is, running is not her favorite thing to do.

“In fact, I actually hate running,” Burnette said. “Shockingly or not, I just hate it. It’s just too tiring, too much.”

Quite possibly none of what Burnette and friends did would have happened if not for three other Panthers: Perkins and Irenea Hicks had two assists apiece, and Laney Pease added one.

“I’m so glad that my other teammates got the shots, and they were there for the ball,” Perkins said. “They’re just amazing, and they’re always there for me whenever I need help.”

What you almost forget is Fleming County’s defense – the Panthers have not allowed a goal against Rowan County, Menifee County or Bath County this season.

Rowan County (5-10-1) was in trouble in the opening minute, when Burnette beat Vikings goalkeeper Kyra Black unassisted from about 15 yards out – which caused Rowan County coach Jordan Barker to toss his hat in frustration.

Upon further reflection, Barker said there wasn’t a lot to change before next week’s 16th Region tournament at Greenup County.

“Nothing needs to change,” Barker said. “Fleming County came ready to play; they put us on our heels early, we stayed on our heels.

“ … As far as what’s going to change, our attitude and our intensity throughout the game has to remain the same.”

Things got no better for the Vikings in the 14th minute, when Perkins’ right-to-left crossing pass found Smoot alone.

Perkins’ left-to-right ball to Adams made it 3-0 in the 36th minute. Hicks’ pass found Pendleton in the 49th minute, Burnette converted Pease’s pass in the 51st, and Perkins finished the scoring in the 73rd.

Burnette said Wednesday’s district title was the nicest of the three.

“I’m not gonna say the easiest, but it is one of the easiest of the three,” Burnette, the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, said. “The other years, we had to really fight for it. This year, I mean, we fought, but it was a little easier.”

All-tournament team:

Bath County — Charleigh Caudill

Menifee County — Christina Turner

Rowan County — Kyra Black, McKayla Hughes, Elena Roman, Canyon Williams.

Fleming County — Sophia Wells, Alexis Pendleton, Hadlee Hazelrigg, Irenea Hicks.

Most Valuable Player — Makayla Burnette, Fleming County.