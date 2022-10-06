Bracken faces Brossart in big district tilt, Lewis looks to go 5-2

MASON COUNTY (6-0) AT FLEMING COUNTY (3-3)

The border county rivalry is back and the stakes remain high.

Mason County enters undefeated, looking to go 7-0 for the first time since 2013. Fleming County will be playing a little bit of a different role this time around. After owning the rivalry series since 2014, the Panthers come in looking for revenge after a loss in last year’s district championship, ending a streak of nine straight victories over the Royals.

Winner of this one will have a leg up in the Class 3A, 6th District with each having two district contests remaining. Whoever is ahead on the scoreboard at the end of Friday night will control their destiny to a No. 1 seed and at least two home games in the playoffs. The Royals are 1-0 in district play with a victory over Pendleton County, The Panthers also 1-0 with a victory over Powell County last week.

While the Royals sport the better record, Fleming has the argument they’ve played a tougher schedule to date. The opponents records of the Royals are 12-28 entering Friday, while the Panthers opponents are 18-20 on the year.

Friday’s contest will come down to who wins the battle in the trenches and who does a better job of getting the ball to their skill guys. While the Royals have a plethora of options on any given play, the Panthers trio of Landon Johnson, Caleb Igo and Austin Trent have proven more than capable of breaking one off, the three combining for 18 touchdowns on the year.

How Fleming defends the Royals numerous weapons will be something to look for. What’s made Mason County so special so far is you have to pick your poison. Thirteen different Royals have scored a touchdown on the year, 13 different Royals have a rushing attempt, 13 different Royals have at least one reception.

Now with some lopsided games that allows more opportunity for some, expect the main guys to get their fair share Friday night. Brady Sanders, Chad and Caden Clark-Roberts spearhead the run game while Terrell Henry, Isaac Marshall and KG Walton highlight the passing game.

Keshaun Thomas has been steady at quarterback, completing 61 percent of his passes for 1,033 yards and nine touchdowns.

On the other sideline, Nate Ruark is hitting on roughly 50 percent of his passes, has tallied 969 yards and 10 touchdowns.

If the Royals want to continue their offensive success in which they’ve cleared the 40-point mark in four of six games, they’ll want to avoid No. 62 along the defensive line, Aiden Johnson. Johnson has eight tackles for loss on the year to go with 2.5 sacks, his 61 tackles on the year only second to Austin Trent with 64, seven of them coming for a loss. Those two have been standouts on the defensive end, Isaac Frye another off the edge with three sacks and seven tackles for loss.

If the Panthers can win the battle up front in an area where they feel is one of their strong points of the team, that should help offset the speed and athleticism advantage the Royals have elsewhere.

While the Royals offense gets a lot of the attention, the defense has done its job in not allowing an opponent to score more than 21 points in a game. They give up right at 13 points per game and have forced 10 turnovers. Carter Sanders, Brady Sanders and Izley Morales have been solid at linebacker while the secondary featured by Terrell Henry is one you don’t want to make a mistake to, Carson Pugh and Jonathan Jones holding things down on the outside while Chad and Caden Clark-Roberts have thrived in their hybrid safety roles.

If the matchup is any like the two last year, defense will be the dictator. In the two contests last season, a total of 27 points combined were scored.

Kickoff in Flemingsburg is 7:30 p.m.

BRACKEN COUNTY (5-1) AT BISHOP BROSSART (5-2)

The Polar Bears lost their first game of the season last week in a 14-8 loss to Paris and will look to avoid an 0-2 start in district play when they travel up the AA to take on Bishop Brossart.

The Mustangs knocked off Nicholas County from the undefeated ranks last week in a 17-15 thriller, in which they kicked a game winning field goal as time ran off the clock to preserve the victory.

Bracken’s last victory over Brossart came in 2017, the Polar Bears 2-9 all-time against the Mustangs. With how competitive the Class A, 5th District proved to be last week, expect this one to be no different.

Paris faces Nicholas County in the other district matchup on Friday, the Polar Bears needing help from the Bluejackets if they want to put themselves in the running for a district title.

Expect the Polar Bears and Mustangs matchup to be low scoring, Bracken coming in allowing just over 11 points per game, Brossart just under 14 per game.

Mustangs QB Austin Schadler is back and has played in two games, giving Brossart more of a passing attack. Schadler attempted 28 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown in last week’s victory.

Bracken will once again deploy its rushing attack, hoping to get a little more success than the 149 yards on 33 carries they got last week against the Greyhounds. Running back Dylan Teegarden enters the contest 171 yards shy of 1,000 on the year. He toted the rock 21 times for 144 yards and a score in last week’s defeat.

Friday’s kick is set for 7:30 p.m.

PHELPS (0-6) AT LEWIS COUNTY (4-2)

The Lions can match their most wins since the 2014 season with a win on Friday night as they welcome Phelps to Vanceburg. They get a break from district play after starting off 2-0 with wins over Pendleton and Powell County. Next up are two big ones as they play at Mason County next week before hosting Fleming County the following week.

The Hornets are struggling so far this year, allowing 49.3 points per game as they’ve yet to win a game, losing by at least 36 points in all of them.

The Lions should be able to light up the scoreboard while running back Austin Howard is just 65 yards shy of 1,000 on the year. Expect him to get going early and often while Ayden Cooper continues to move the chains in the passing game, having thrown for 832 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season.

Lewis County put up 69 points on September 16 at Bath County, can they match that effort Friday night?

Kickoff 7:30 p.m.