Throwback Thursday

October 6, 2022

In memory of Tony "Sumo" Sapp, who passed away Friday. Tony was the bookkeeper for the Mason County Royals and Lady Royals Basketball Teams for more than 30 years. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)