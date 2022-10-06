Harrison halts Royals district title aspirations BUTLER — Mason County was hoping for their second district title in three years after never having one.

Lady Panthers 3-peat in the 61st FLEMINGSBURG — Pam McGlone is superstitious in her choice of jewelry and footwear.

Candidates share visions for county, city at Forum To help inform voters about the candidates on the ballot for the November election, the Maysville Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with The Ledger Independent and WFTM, hosted a candidate forum at CrossPoint Community Church on Tuesday.

Throwback Thursday In memory of Tony “Sumo” Sapp, who passed away Friday. Tony was the bookkeeper for the Mason County Royals and Lady Royals Basketball Teams for more than 30 years. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

History of Minor League baseball in Maysville With the MLB baseball playoffs getting started this week, I thought I would look back at minor league pro baseball in Maysville.

39th district volleyball tourney matchups set The Mason County Fieldhouse will be host to the 39th District volleyball tournament this season and the matchups are now set.

An extension of tax grief I used to love the first weekend of autumn. Now I loathe it.