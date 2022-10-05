With the MLB baseball playoffs getting started this week, I thought I would look back at minor league pro baseball in Maysville.

The very first minor league team in Maysville was in 1894 and they played in the Tri-State league, and they were simply named the Maysville Baseball Club, that team disbanded along with the league in that year. The Blue Grass league started up in 1912 and then the Shelbyville team moved to Maysville and their nickname was the Rivermen. One future Hall of Famer was a member of that team and that was Casey Stengel.

In 1915, the Angels, who played in the Ohio State D league, moved here to Maysville after playing in Chillicothe and Huntington. The Angels played in Maysville for one year and the next year another team played in Maysville and in the Ohio State league. That team was prominently named the Burley Cubs as this team in 1916 had young players alas the name, but not associated with the Chicago Cubs. The last pro baseball team that played minor league baseball was the Maysville Cardinals in 1922 and ‘23. It was named after the state bird and not a minor league team of St. Louis. Baseball has always been a fabric of our sports history and minor league baseball was big in this area in the early 1900’s.

I had many readers knew that Mark Turner played and later coached at Transy. I will list the first to answer and they were Keith Sherman, Joe Weber, Tom Galbreath along with Ronnie Berryman, Mallory Denham, Chris O’Hearn, Joe McKay, Jerry Butler and Don Wilson.

A two-part trivia question this week as who was the first football coach at Fleming County and who was the first football coach at Mason County?

Contact: [email protected]

Last week’s picks: 12-8 (YTD 76-24, 76%)

This week’s picks:

Georgia over Auburn: The Dogs looked bad last week, but still found a way to win, they will roll in this one.

Pitt over Virginia Tech: The Panthers were upset last week but rebound in this ACC tilt.

Mississippi over Vanderbilt: The Rebels simply have the better talent in this SEC clash.

Cincinnati over South Florida: The Bearcats are still trying to find their groove on offense, they win this one by 14.

Ohio State over Michigan State: The Buckeyes hit the road, but it doesn’t make any difference as they will roll by 20.

Texas-San Antonio over Western Kentucky: The Toppers were shocked last week, and they will lose this one by six.

Clemson over Boston College: The Tigers better not look past this one, I pick them to pay attention.

Kentucky over South Carolina: The Cats fumbled and bumbled a win last week; they will be focused on this SEC East game.

Alabama over Texas A&M: The focus will be on the war of words between the two coaches, but Bama wins by 10.

Texas over Oklahoma: Both teams struggle on offense, but I take the Longhorns by four.

Kansas over TCU: Hard to believe that the Jayhawks are this good, well they made a believer out of me.

Tennessee over LSU: Tough Road game for the Vols, but I like their offense.

Georgetown over Pikeville: The Tigers stumbled at home last week and this one is in Pikeville, but I take the Tigers.

Virginia over Louisville: The Cards have many problems, but one is the injury to their QB, I take Virginia.

Arkansas over Mississippi State: My slight upset pick as I think the Hogs can steal one in Starkville.

Florida over Missouri: The Tigers played tough last week, but I go with the Gators in the swamp.

Michigan over Indiana: The Maize and Blue will struggle for three quarters in Bloomington, but pull away in the 4th.

Oklahoma State over Texas Tech: The Pokes will roll in this one by 16.

Wisconsin over Northwestern: The Badgers fired their head coach, but I still pick the mem from Madison.

Notre Dame over BYU: The Cougars are nationally ranked, but I pick the Irish to win this game being played in Las Vegas.