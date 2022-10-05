Jake Feldhaus freshman year just got even more impressive.

The Mason County Royals golfer finished up at the KHSAA state tournament on Wednesday in Bowling Green and closed out the 36-hole tournament with a one-over-par 73. He finished with a total score of 151 at seven-over-par.

After a front nine of two double bogeys, a bogey and a birdie mixed in with five pars, Feldhaus once again settled in on the back nine for the second straight day, Wednesday being more impressive as he went three-under with three birdies and six pars.

The 73 carded was tied for the sixth best score on Wednesday in the field of 89 players.

Feldhaus was in a tie for 37th after the first 18 holes in which he shot a 78 and made a big jump on Wednesday, all the way up to a tie for 17th.

The top 20 finish all but assures him a spot on the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association All-State team. Feldhaus entered the state tournament in 13th in the All-State points standings, the top 10 making the first team, the next 10 making the second team.

Feldhaus’ round on Wednesday caps off a solid season in which he won two tournaments, finished second in three and third in three others. In the 15 tournaments Feldhaus played in this year, he finished in the top five in nine of them.

Fleming County’s Seth Hickerson also improved his score from the first day to the second, carding a nine-over-par 81 on Wednesday after an 84 on Tuesday.

Hickerson finished in a tie for 61st, improving his score from last season when he shot an 86 at the state tournament. Hickerson’s season was highlighted by his first career victory at the St. Elizabeth Invitational at the Willows Golf Course.

The Panthers sophomore will be a key returnee for Fleming next season and will be in contention for a region title.

CAL’s Brady Smith won the individual title with a 36-hole score of four-under-par, holding off Taylor County’s Seth Smith by a stroke. Collins’ Sam Guest placed third at one under, Madison Central’s Warren Thomis in fourth at even par. Thomis’ teammate Mason Hamrick rounded out the top five at one-over-par.

Madison Central won the team title with a team score of 24-over-par. LCA finished second (+33), Bowling Green third (+35), Taylor County fourth (+39) and Oldham County fifth (+42).