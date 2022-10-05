The Mason County Fieldhouse will be host to the 39th District volleyball tournament this season and the matchups are now set.

Wednesday was the draw for the tournament and the four teams found out who they’d be going up against in an elimination game October 18.

St. Patrick (11-16) and Bracken County (7-20) will square off in one semifinal at 6 p.m. on the 18th, Mason County (2-20) and Augusta (5-19) meeting in the other semifinal at 7:45 p.m.

The championship will be played on October 20 at 6 p.m.

St. Patrick has proven they’re class of the district once again, but got an unfavorable draw with Bracken County, the Lady Bears the only ones to hand them a defeat so far in regular season district play. The Lady Saints are 4-1 against district foes with one match remaining against Augusta on Thursday.

Bracken County closed out regular season district play last week in a three-set victory over Mason County, finishing 4-2 in district matchups.

Augusta has a win over Mason County and Bracken County, currently sitting at 2-2 in the district with a match against Mason County on Wednesday night and St. Patrick following on the next night.

The Lady Royals don’t have a win in district play, sitting at 0-5 pending Wednesday night’s outcome with Augusta.

One thing is for certain regardless of the draw, it will be a competitive tournament. Of the 10 matchups so far between the four teams, six of the 10 have gone the distance of at least three or five sets, depending on if they played best two-of-three or best three-of-five.

St. Patrick is the two-time reigning champ, gunning for a 3-peat. Since the 39th District formed in 2012 with these four teams, Bracken County has five district titles (2015-19), St. Patrick has two (2020-21), Augusta has two (2012-13) and Mason County with one (2014).