After making its return for the first time in 13 years, the Mason County Invitational Tournament will be back again in December at The Fieldhouse.

Eight teams will descend for the pre-Christmas tournament starting on December 20 and running through December 22.

This year’s field features a total of 59 region championships between the eight programs, including 2021 state champ Highlands and the reigning champ out of the 11th Region Henry Clay.

The rest of the field includes the host Mason County, winners of 15 10th Region titles since 1981, Augusta also out of the 10th Region and very familiar with The Fieldhouse along with Fleming County who also participated in last year’s MCIT, McCracken County out of the 1st Region with four region titles since 2014, Greenwood out of the 4th Region, who went 24-5 last season and Butler out of the 6th Region with three region titles since 2002.

First round matchups will be Highlands vs Henry Clay and Augusta vs McCracken County in the top half of the bracket, Fleming County vs Butler and Mason County vs Greenwood in the bottom half of the bracket.

The format will be the same as last year, winners keep advancing in the winners bracket, losers head to the losers bracket setting up the final day for the seventh, fifth, third and first place game. All teams are guaranteed three games.

Last year’s MCIT champ was Warren Central, who ended up making the state championship before a one-point loss to George Rogers Clark.