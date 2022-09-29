Friday virtually marks the start of the second half of the high school football season in Kentucky.

With five weeks remaining, most teams have played either five or six games, some still having their bye week left.

District play will ramp up over the next four weeks.

Here’s a look at the four coverage area teams in action Friday:

BRACKEN COUNTY (5-0) AT PARIS (4-1)

A week after making program history comes the biggest game of the season to date for Bracken County.

They’re off to a program best 5-0 start and will head down to Paris in a Class A, 5th District battle with the Greyhounds, who are also off to a solid start at 4-1.

This one means a lot, considering the district race looks to be a tight one this year, Nicholas County is off to a 6-0 start as they’ll take on reigning district champ Bishop Brossart (4-2) in Carlisle Friday.

Friday’s matchup between the Polar Bears and Greyhounds should be a good one. The Polar Bears are coming off their first shutout of the season in a 24-0 victory over Dayton, the Polar Bears defense holding the opponent to just over 10 points per game so far. Now they face a Greyhounds team that’s scored over 40 points in four of their five games, averaging 47 points per game.

The two have one common opponent, Frankfort. Bracken defeated Frankfort 48-27 on September 16 while Paris topped Frankfort 56-30 to open up the season on August 19.

Bracken will need to be weary of the passing attack from Kaden Fredrick, who is averaging 22.3 yards per completion and has thrown for 12 touchdowns. One of his main targets is Jakari Ransom, who also leads the Greyhounds in rushing with 275 yards and six touchdowns. Trey Murrell is the big play receiver, averaging 29.3 yards per reception as six of his 12 catches this season have gone for touchdowns.

The Polar Bears aren’t going to hide from what they do best. They’re going to run the football and run it some more. Dylan Teegarden is 315 yards shy of 1,000 for the season as he’s averaging a robust 7.4 yards per carry and has ran for 12 touchdowns. Chase Wilson (310 yards rushing) and Daulton Tarter (251 yards) also compliment the rushing attack.

The winner of this one gets an early leg up in the district title race.

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

LEWIS COUNTY (3-2) AT PENDLETON COUNTY (0-6)

Lewis County is off to their best start since 2014 and can virtually clinch a playoff berth with a win at Pendleton County on Friday. With a victory over Powell County last week, the Lions would improve to 2-0 in district play with Mason County and Fleming County remaining.

A late defensive stand in the red zone preserved the Lions victory last week against Powell in a 34-29 victory and now head to Butler to take on a Wildcats team still searching for their first victory and had a running clock put on them just a little over 16 minutes into their game against Mason County last week.

Austin Howard continues to build his case for District Player of the Year, rushing for 235 yards and two touchdowns last week, now with 763 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season. Expect another heavy dose of Howard on Friday night as the Wildcats surrender 272.8 yards per game on the ground.

Quarterback Ayden Cooper has made 93 pass attempts without an interception this season and threw for two more touchdowns last week giving him eight on the year.

But what’s really been key is the turnover battle, they’ve forced 15 turnovers this season, Don Oliver leading the way with four fumble recoveries. Jaxon Rister has three interceptions, Howard with two and Braedyn McGlone with two fumble recoveries. They’re plus-nine in turnover margin helping contribute to the Lions productive start.

These two have had some wild matchups over the years, the Lions winning the first four while the Wildcats have won the last three. Four of those seven matchups have been decided by eight points or less.

Friday’s kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

FLEMING COUNTY (2-3) AT POWELL COUNTY (1-5)

Fleming County comes in off their bye week as four straight district games await starting with Powell County.

The Panthers enter having lost two straight and everyone in Flemingsburg and Maysville knows what’s up for next week, but the Panthers need to handle things on the road first before their matchup with the Royals on October 7.

They’ll face a Powell County team that’s been close in the majority of their losses this season, including last week’s 34-29 loss to Lewis County in which they made it down to the Lions four-yard-line in the closing seconds, but couldn’t finish from there.

While the Panthers have shown a lot of balance on offense, expect them to exploit the Pirates rushing defense that’s surrendering 224.8 yards per game on the ground. That could mean a heavy dose of carries for Austin Trent and Caleb Igo while they still keep things honest with quarterback Nate Ruark, who’s totaled 840 yards and seven touchdowns through the air.

Same will go for the Panthers defense, facing a team that’s thrown it 13 times in six games compared to 305 rushing attempts. Powell ran for 458 yards and four touchdowns last week, so Fleming will look to stop the momentum from that.

The Panthers have had the Pirates number in the series, winning eight of the last nine matchups.

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

LUDLOW (2-3) AT MASON COUNTY (5-0)

It’s Homecoming night for the Royals as they look to improve to 6-0 for the first time since 2014.

They’ll face a Ludlow team coming in having lost three straight, including a 10-9 loss to Bishop Brossart last week.

The Royals made light work of Pendleton County last week as they got off to a 1-0 start in district play and got the game to a running clock with a little less than eight minutes to play in the second quarter. Royals quarterbacks Keshaun Thomas and Teegin Routt combined to throw for 223 yards and three touchdowns in the victory while Thomas also rushed for two touchdowns.

Two of those passing touchdowns went to Terrell Henry, who’s now averaging 32.9 yards per reception and has four receiving touchdowns.

The Royals are earning respect statewide, as they rank in the top 10 in numerous polls, including being third in the current RPI ratings and fifth in the latest Class 3A AP poll. This week is a break from district play as they’ll head to Flemingsburg for a much anticipated matchup with Fleming County next week.

They’ll want to make sure not to overlook the opponent on Friday and they’ll hope to get off to a fast start like they did last week against Pendleton.

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.