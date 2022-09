Disney’s latest remake a window into race in America Witnessing the faces of little Black girls across the nation light up with glee as they saw previews of actress Halle Bailey from the live action version “The Little Mermaid,” was both heartwarming and gratifying.

Mason and Bracken look to stay undefeated, Fleming and Lewis with big district matchups Friday virtually marks the start of the second half of the high school football season in Kentucky.

Throwback Thursday Harry Lewis, the former Mason County football star celebrates a touchdown for the Kentucky Horsemen in the 2006 Arena football game. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Babz Bites: Homemade Caramel & Favorite Fall Cookies There is a reason the smells of fall dominate the candle section. They smell delicious. The warm scent of brown sugar, cloves, cider, pumpkin, cedar, cinnamon, and nutmeg invite us to take in autumn.

Signed and sealed Artist Kelcie Johnson stands next to her creation, a tribute to African-Americans who have contributed to the community. Johnson hosted a block party over the weekend to celebrate the completion of the mural.

San Diego and Mason County’s historical connection San Diego, California has hosted three Super Bowls, two MLB All-Star games and two World Series and this great sports city has a connection to Mason County.

Hey, Congress, stop fiddling with our clocks With the “fall back” clock change coming soon, one thing makes me especially grumpy and confused.

Honoring Kenton Members of the George Mason Chapter SAR held a wreath-laying ceremony honoring Simon Kenton at the statue placed in his honor at Old Washington. The sculpture, a gift of Earl Lanning, was dedicated at the Simon Kenton Festival.