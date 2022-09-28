San Diego, California has hosted three Super Bowls, two MLB All-Star games and two World Series and this great sports city has a connection to Mason County.

What historical connection, you might ask?

Well, the very first mayor of San Diego was a native of Mason County. Joshua Bean was born in Mason County near Springdale in 1818 to Phantly Roy Bean and his wife Anna Gore. Joshua also had a brother you might have heard of Judge Roy Bean who became a legend and portrayed in many movies.

Joshua Bean after leaving Mason County, served with Zachary Taylor in the Mexican-American War and came to San Diego in 1850, where he was a trader and saloon owner. When San Diego was incorporated in 1850 an election was held on June 16th and Joshua Bean of Mason County won the election and became the very first mayor of San Diego. I guess I should mention this tidbit, while serving as Mayor he sold City Hall to himself and a buddy. He later moved to Los Angeles where he passed away in 1852.

The answer to last week’s trivia question was that Ben Pumphrey the former football coach of the Royals won two state track titles as a coach. The first to answer were Mallory Denham, Donnie Wilson, Terry Prather along with Tom Sims and Ronnie Berryman.

This week’s question: This former Maysville High basketball star played basketball for the Transylvania Pioneers and later became the head coach of the Lady Pioneers of Transylvania.

Who was it?

Contact: [email protected]

Last week’s picks: 16-4 (64-16 YTD, 80%)

This week’s picks:

BYU over Utah State: The Cougars are ranked 19th in the nation and should roll in this one.

Wisconsin over Illinois: The Badgers got hammered last week in Columbus, they will rebound with an eight-point win.

Louisville over Boston College: The Cards finally put together four quarters and I pick them to win this one by nine.

Minnesota over Purdue: I pick the Gophers to win this Big 10 clash by a touchdown.

Alabama over Arkansas: Tough road game for the Tide, but talent will prevail.

North Carolina over Virginia Tech: The men from Chapel Hill will bounce back after last week’s loss to the Irish.

Penn State over Northwestern: This one will feature the Nittany Lions scoring over 60.

Florida State over Wake Forest: The Noles are ranked in the Top 25 for the first time in four years.

Mississippi State over Texas A&M: My slight upset pick of the week as I think Coach Leach will have his Dogs ready.

Cincinnati over Tulsa: This one will be tight, but the defense of the Bearcats will make a crucial stop.

LSU over Auburn: The battle of the SEC West Tigers goes to the men from the Bayou.

Kentucky over Mississippi: The Cats are underdogs in Oxford, but I take them by a field goal.

Ohio State over Rutgers: The Buckeyes are clicking on all cylinders, and this is a huge Big 10 blowout.

Morehead State over Presbyterian: I pick the Eagles to win their first Pioneer League game.

Western Kentucky over Troy: If you like high scoring games then watch this one, but I pick the Toppers barely.

Clemson over North Carolina State: Both ACC teams are ranked and this one will be back and forth, but I pick the Tigers.

Georgia over Missouri: The Tigers struggled with Auburn; this is not Auburn.

Oregon over Stanford: The Ducks will score early and often vs the Cardinal.

Iowa State over Kansas: The Jayhawks will taste defeat for the first time this season.

Eastern Kentucky over Southern Utah: The Colonels lost week on the road; I pick them for a slight upset of good Southern Utah team.

Georgetown over Bethel: Battle at Toyota Stadium between two ranked teams, I will pick the Tigers by four.