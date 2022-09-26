Fleming County’s Seth Hickerson hits his tee shot on No. 15 at Winchester Country Club on Monday. Hickerson qualified for the state tournament in Bowling Green with a five-over-par 77. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

WINCHESTER — If you couldn’t tell by the wind, the scorecards told the story.

Swirling winds caused all kinds of issues for golfers at the Winchester Country Club on Monday for the boys’ sub-state round for a chance to play in Bowling Green.

Only one player finished under par, Mason County finishing with their highest tournament score of the season as they missed out on a chance of advancing, finishing in fourth out of eight teams with a 320.

Only the top three teams advanced, the Royals on the outside looking in behind a surprising score from Pulaski County (301), Madison Central (305) and Lexington Christian Academy (310).

“One step short of where we wanted to be. Our goal is to get to Bowling Green every year,” Royals coach Bryson Bennett said. “The new semi-state puts us in the toughest sub-state pairing. It’s something we need to think about moving into next year. Maybe do more high pressure tournaments, try and get into more Lexington tournaments and what that semi-state feel or atmosphere would be.”

The new KHSAA postseason format set this up to where if not in the top three teams, one could still qualify as an individual if they were in the top 15 not on the three teams to qualify.

That made for an agonizing wait for Fleming County’s Seth Hickerson, in with a 77 and then a four-hour wait for the final group to finish up.

Hickerson was one of the last ones to qualify, anyone with a 77 or below making the cut for Bowling Green, Hickerson’s second straight year making it to the big stage.

“It’s exciting. I’m definitely ready to do a lot better there than I did last year. I shot 85 last year and didn’t make the cut,” Hickerson said. “But to qualify and make it is great considering I feel like I didn’t play well today.”

So while Mason County didn’t qualify as a team, they still had some chances to get in individually.

At the end of the day, Jake Feldhaus was the only one to do so with a 76. He can thank his front nine for that where he was flirting with the top of the leaderboard at even par.

Despite a tough finish, the freshman Feldhaus still made it, marking his second straight year he’s headed to Bowling Green as the Royals qualified as a team last year.

“Jake is learning as he goes, now he heads to Bowling Green for a business trip and our goal down there is top 5-10. This is an opportunity that will be a huge step for him moving forward,” Bennett said.

After Feldhaus made bogey on the opening hole, he went one-under his next 11 holes. He scattered a couple bogeys down the stretch, but did enough to make it to Bowling Green.

“The wind obviously made things tough, firm greens, sloped fairways, it was tough out there,” Feldhaus said. “Once I made a few bogeys in the final couple holes nerves started to come in as far as advancing to state. Wish the other guys were going with me. I gave Grant (Owens) and Trey (Cracraft) a hug after the round.”

But a season that had the Royals finish below 300 six times that included a third straight region title and a top 10 finish in the All-State tournament abruptly comes to an end.

So do the high school golfing careers of Grant Owens and Trey Cracraft, the two finishing with 83 and 81, respectively. It just wasn’t their day.

“They just didn’t feel comfortable over the ball today. I sent them a text after the round saying I don’t know where we’d be today without those two. They’re special seniors, they not only inspired the younger ones to get better with their leadership, hard work and dedication, but having a relationship with those two outside of golf really made me want this coaching job,” Bennett said. “They mean a lot to me.”

After going six-over on the front nine, freshman Noah Gardner recovered going two-over on the back nine for an 80. While he missed qualifying for the state tournament by a couple strokes, his resiliency in rounds throughout the season helped the Royals get to where they are today.

“He is a 100 percent grinder. I feel playing two sports has helped his mental ability so much. He contributes so much in both. He was so close to qualifying, few shots here or there and he would have qualified. Two freshman that were really close and that shows how good we can be over the next three years,” Bennett said.

Junior Quin Grooms finished with a 94. He’ll be a key piece for the Royals in his senior year, joining Feldhaus and Gardner as three of the top five back.

Fleming County’s Adam Hargett was also an individual participant, finishing with an 81. Hargett battled after a rough start of five-over through four holes and went four-0ver on his final 14 holes. Hargett is a junior and will be in the mix for a region title his senior year.

The two keeping their seasons alive for the final week in Feldhaus and Hickerson will get a practice round on Monday at Bowling Green Country Club before the 36-hole tournament starts on Tuesday. There are no cuts this year due to the updated format, so Hickerson the sophomore and Feldhaus the freshman will gain valuable experience in the biggest stage of them all.

“I just know I have to stay out of the rough and stay below the hole,” Hickerson said.

Feldhaus compared Monday’s course similar to what he’ll see next week.

“It’s a lot like here,” Feldhaus said. “Have to find fairways and greens are tricky.”

Their tee times for the state tournament will be posted later in the week.

Pulaski County’s Reece Broughton led the 80-player field with a remarkable 67, winning by five strokes over four players. Pikeville’s Cam Roberts, Clay County’s Reece Nolan, George Rogers Clark’s Jacob Settles and Sayre’s Hayden Adams all finished with 72’s. They were four of the 15 individual qualifiers not on Pulaski, Madison Central or LCA.

Following them were Lee County’s Zach Watterson (73), Lexington Catholic’s Charlie Spiller (75), Harlan County’s Brayden Casolari (76), Lexington Catholic’s JD Collins (76), Frederick Douglass’ Carl Space (76), Montgomery County’s Brett Marcum (76), Feldhaus (76), Hickerson (77), Frederick Douglass’ Charlie Alley (77), Woodford County’s Bradford Lacefield (77) and Russell’s Brody Kilburn (77).

TEAM SCORING

1. Pulaski County — 301 (Reece Broughton 67, Mason Dougherty 76, Cayden Lancaster 78, Zach Ousley 80, Kellan McKinney 85)

2. Madison Central — 305 (Clay Pendergrass 74, Radney Bales 74, Warren Thomis 78, Mason Hamrick 79, Brandon Bond 80)

3. Lexington Christian — 310 (McKean Collins 75, Grey Goff 76, Jake Merryman 76, Tanner Owens 83, Luke Barrett 84)

4. Mason County — 320 (Jake Feldhaus 76, Noah Gardner 80, Trey Cracraft 81, Grant Owens 83, Quin Grooms 94)

5. Russell — 333 (Brody Kilburn 77, Gunner Cassity 84, Torin Kirk 84, Landon Scaggs 88, Kolten Kirk 90)

6. Johnson Central — 336 (Max Bingham 82, Kyle Bush 83, Jason Price 85, Brice Ratliff 86, Tanner Castle 101)

7. Estill County — 339 (Kade Benton 81, Brody Mainous 84, Kenny Rose 86, Parker Maybrier 88, Jace Mills 102)

8. Rockcastle County — 340 (Connor Ford 82, Jake Cromer 84, Dalton Gibbs 86, Dalton DeBorde 88, Zeke Fain 103)

INDIVIDUAL TOP 20

PAR 72

1. Reece Broughton, Pulaski Co. — 67

2. Cam Roberts, Pikeville — 72

2. Reece Nolan, Clay Co. — 72

2. Jacob Settles, GRC — 72

2. Hayden Adams, Sayre — 72

6. Zach Watterson, Lee Co. — 73

7. Radney Bales, Madison Central — 74

7. Clay Pendergrass, Madison Central — 74

9. Charlie Spiller, Lexington Catholic — 75

9. McKean Collins, Lexington Christian — 75

11. Brayden Casolari, Harlan Co. — 76

11. JD Collins, Lexington Catholic — 76

11. Carl Space, Frederick Douglass — 76

11. Brett Marcum, Montgomery Co. — 76

11. Jake Merryman, Lexington Christian — 76

11. Mason Dougherty, Pulaski Co. — 76

11. Jake Feldhaus, Mason Co. — 76

11. Grey Goff, Lexington Christian — 76

19. Seth Hickerson, Fleming Co. — 77

19. Charlie Alley, Frederick Douglass — 77

19. Bradford Lacefield, Woodford Co. — 77

19. Brody Kilburn, Russell — 77