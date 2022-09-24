VANCEBURG — With the exhilarating win over district foe Powell County, the Lewis County Lions have tied for their most wins in a season since 2014…and still have five regular season games to go.

Between the Lions star player Austin Howard coming up big and the magnificent goal-line stop to seal the 34-29 victory, the fans had a lot to be excited about on their homecoming night, but the win wasn’t handed to them.

Powell County put together a stop on downs, and a quick score to begin the game, giving the visitors some momentum.

Just moments later, the senior Austin Howard took off for a 35-yard rushing touchdown, but the conversion wasn’t successful.

After Howard scored his first touchdown of the game, Pirate’s Larry Shifflet answered with his second touchdown of the half. In total Shifflet ran for 246 yards and two touchdowns.

Lewis County quarterback Ayden Cooper wanted in on the offensive action and scored a touchdown himself less than a minute after.

Two touchdowns to begin the second quarter seemed like a lot, but both teams didn’t think so.

Preston Spangler added to Powell’s lead with a rushing touchdown and two-point conversion making 21-12 Pirates midway through the second quarter.

Four different players had already scored a rushing touchdown. Finally, the Lions were able to get the passing game going a little bit, and Cooper hit Jaxon Rister for a 30-yard touchdown.

With Cooper and Rister getting six of their own, Howard went above that and scored his second touchdown of the game as well. From that score, Lewis County went into halftime with their first lead of the game at 26-21.

Both teams came out slow in the second half, but finally it was the Lions receiver Trey Gerike who broke the dry spell with a 13-yard touchdown catch to make it 34-21 with 2:59 to play in the third.

It looked like Lewis County was going to pull away, but Powell County wasn’t ready to give this one up. Aiden Larrison got a score on the board in the fourth quarter, and suddenly there was a glimpse of hope at 34-29 with 8:54 to play.

All Powell County needed was a stop and they got that with under two minutes remaining in the game. The rushing game had been working all night, so they stuck with it.

Slowly, marching down the field, the time ticked down to just four seconds. The Pirates were moving the ball with ease, and they were just four yards away from getting their second win of the season.

“The big thing was making sure our guys don’t let any adversity hurt them. We’re going to coach them through the whole game, and they know that. Some of the guys have their wrists taped up and on there it says my way. They know they’re going to play that way. They have bought into it, and they believe it. I trust those guys to make the right plays.” Lions coach Gene Peterson said.

It showed because it was the Lewis County defense who came up with a huge stop. Powell went with the run, but it went nowhere, and it was Lewis who came out on top.

For the first time since 2006, the Lions were able to win back-to-back meetings against Powell County.

And the Lions had so many pieces to make the win possible.

“Our kids played so hard tonight, and when you play against a Mike Jones team, his teams are always so tough with the offense that they run…we had to get up on them, try and cause a turnover, and we did that.” Peterson said.

Their stud running back, Austin Howard came up big with another amazing game. He finished with 216 yards, two touchdowns, a 2-point conversion, and an electric night on defense.

“We’re always going to make sure the ball gets in his hands one way shape or form. They were set up to stop him, and they were calling out our plays, but I said I really don’t care because they’re still going to execute, and they did.” Peterson said.

His teammate in the backfield, Ayden Cooper finished with 58 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, 102 rushing yards, and 1 rushing touchdown.

Though the heartbreaking loss, Powell County’s Larry Shifflet had nothing to hang his head about, finishing with two touchdowns, and 246 rushing yards, while carrying defenders with him all night long.

Along with Shifflet, Preston Spangler put together a solid performance with 71 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion.

With the close loss, the Pirates fall to 1-5 and will go back to the drawing board as they face another district opponent, Fleming County next week.

For Lewis County they improve to 3-2, and face Pendleton County for a shot at their second straight district win.

LIONS 34, PIRATES 29

POWELL COUNTY – 7-14-0-8 – 29

LEWIS COUNTY – 6-20-8-0 – 34

Scoring

1st Quarter

(PC) Shifflet 4-yard run (3:39) Pat failed

(LC) Howard 35-yard run (1:45) Run failed

2nd quarter

(PC) Shifflet 46-yard run (11:12) PAT failed

(LC) Cooper run (10:50) Run failed

(PC) Spangler 4-yard run (7:43) Spangler run

(LC) Rister 30-yard catch (6:40) Run failed

(LC) Howard 4-yard run (6:18) Howard run

3rd quarter

(LC) Gerike 13-yard catch (2:59) McGlone run

4th quarter

(PC) Larrison 2-yard run (8:54) Run good

Game Stats

Passing Yards: Powell 0, Lewis 58 (Cooper 3-7)

Rushing Yards: Powell 434, (Shifflet 34-246, Wells 13-71, Spangler 10-71, Larrison 9-41, McCoy 1-5), Lewis 278 (Howard 19-216, Cooper 6-102)

Receiving: Powell 0, Lewis 58 (Rister 1-30, Howard 1-15, Gerike 1-13)

Turnovers: Powell 3, Lewis 2

Penalties: Powell 4-30, Lewis 12-90

Records: Powell 1-5, Lewis County 3-2