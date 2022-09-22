Mason County’s Cade Pugh makes a save during the Royals contest with the Panthers. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Over the past 11 years, anytime Mason County and Fleming County meet on the soccer field it usually comes down to one goal.

In their prior 16 matchups, nine of them were either decided by one goal or ended in a tie.

Thursday night was no different, the Panthers prevailing with a 2-1 victory.

Fleming was able to withstand a barrage from the Royals in the closing minutes to hold on for the win, defeating their border rival for the first time since 2018.

Prior to the Royals last ditch effort in the final 15 minutes, the game was controlled by the Panthers as they dominated possession and put together far more scoring opportunities. They broke the ice with three minutes left in the first half when Cannon Kielman tapped in a through ball from Jackson Sattler.

The Royals were able to put up just one shot on goal in the first half, while an Andrew Shelton header caught the outside of the post off a header.

An early strike in the second half put the Panthers up 2-0 as they continued to put pressure on the Royals back line of defense when Logan Applegate headed a ball in from a Kielman pass with 34:42 to play.

A couple of Cade Pugh saves kept things at 2-0, Noah Gardner finally able to find the back of the net for the Royals with 5:42 to play.

“The second one we got kind of put us into a relaxed mode so then it let Mason County back into it,” Panthers coach Eric Thompson said. “We seem to have a team that plays at the other team’s level. We play tough teams tougher and teams that are at our level we just don’t seem to put it all together.”

The search for the eqaulizer was on.

But a couple of blocked shots and a Brodie Knarr save was followed by the final horn, the Royals unable to match their mates.

“You can’t play 15 minutes, you got to play the full 80. That’s kind of a thing we’ve been talking about the whole season coming out and being a second half team. You can’t be a second half team in this game. You have to be an 80-minute team,” Royals coach Daniel Forsythe said.

While the Panthers came out ahead, Thompson felt like things could have looked better.

“Mason County is a tough team, but I think we could have done a lot better than what we did. Still glad for the win though,” Thompson said.

Each team will look to close out the season strong, the Panthers with four regular season games left before district tournament play begins, the Royals with two final home games against Pendleton County and East Carter before a date with St. Patrick in the postseason.

PANTHERS 2, ROYALS 1

FLEMING COUNTY — 1-1 — 2

MASON COUNTY — 0-1 — 1

Match Stats

Goals: Fleming — Kielman, Applegate, Mason — Gardner

Shots (On Goal): Fleming 14 (7), Mason 15 (5)

Saves: Fleming 4 (Knarr), Mason 5 (Pugh)

Corner Kicks: Fleming 2, Mason 6

Fouls: Fleming 4, Mason 8

Offsides: Fleming 0, Mason 1

Records: Fleming County 7-6-2, Mason County 4-8-2