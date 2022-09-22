PENDLETON COUNTY (0-5) AT MASON COUNTY (4-0)

It’s time to christen the new turf field at Mason County.

After four road or neutral games and over 500 miles traveled, the Royals will finally get to play in front of their home crowd on Friday night.

They escaped their travels unblemished, the last two wins coming in dramatic fashion as a late score with under a minute to play got them a 24-21 win at Tates Creek, then it was followed by a late defensive stand on fourth and one against Boyd County to preserve a 13-12 victory.

Now comes district play and an opponent who is off to a rough start. Pendleton County has lost five games by an average of 34.8 points per game and has had a running clock in four of them. They’re under direction of first year coach Kyle Pettit and the two have one common opponent to date in Newport, Pendleton suffering a 31-16 loss to Newport on September 2, the Royals opening the season with a 48-6 victory over Newport on August 19.

While the Royals have been able to move it through the air at over 200 yards per game, Friday night could come with a lot of success in the ground game, Pendleton allowing 292.6 yards per game on the ground. The Royals come in averaging 128.5 rushing yards per contest at a 4.1 yards per carry clip. The Royals defense has done its job, forcing two turnovers per game and allowing 222 yards per contest.

Since the two formed in the Class 3A, 6th District, the Royals have outscored the Wildcats 140-44 in three prior contests.

If the Royals can notch the victory, it will be their first 5-0 start since 2014, when they started 6-0.

Prior to the contest, they’ll have a ribbon cutting ceremony to introduce the new field.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

BRACKEN COUNTY (4-0) AT DAYTON (2-3)

The Polar Bears have a shot at program history Friday night as they look to get off to their first ever 5-0 start.

They’ll head to Dayton looking to do so taking on a Greendevils team that has lost two straight in close contests with Estill County (21-8) and Sayre (14-6).

If you like running the ball, this is the game for you. The two have combined to throw the ball just 40 times in their first nine contests, making the running game a priority. In Bracken’s 48-27 victory over Frankfort last week, they didn’t attempt a single pass and didn’t need to as they racked up 424 rushing yards in the victory. Dylan Teegarden cleared 200 yards, Daulton Tarter crossing the 100-yard marker as the two combined for seven rushing touchdowns.

So with run games being at a premium, so will the run defenses for the two. The Polar Bears allow 106 yards per game on the ground in four contests, the Greendevils allowing 128.2 in five contests.

Can the Polar Bears make history?

Find out Friday night with kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

POWELL COUNTY (1-4) AT LEWIS COUNTY (2-2)

The other Class 3A, 6th District matchup pits the Pirates and the Lions in Vanceburg.

It’s an important one and when these two usually meet, expect your fair share of points. Just in the three seasons the two have been district mates, they’ve combined to average 62.3 points per game.

On paper, Friday doesn’t look like it will be any different, the Pirates coming in surrendering 29.2 points per game, the Lions allowing 23 per contest.

Powell County is no different than they have been over the years, they like to run it and run it a lot, attempting just nine passes in five games this season while running it 240 times.

The game will feature two of the top running backs in Class 3A, Powell’s Landon Wells coming in with 698 yards rushing, Lewis County’s Austin Howard with 528. That puts them fifth and 13th in 3A for rushing yards, respectively.

The Lions do show a more versatile attack as Ayden Cooper has thrown for 608 yards and six touchdowns without an interception yet this season. He’s completing passes at a 15.2 yards per completion clip, Trey Gerike with 245 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

While Lewis County’s defense has struggled to keep the opponent from the end zone, they have forced 12 turnovers in three games. Powell County has done their part in the turnover department, forcing nine turnovers.

Friday’s district tilt kicks off at 7:30 p.m. It’s Homecoming Night for Lewis County.

FLEMING COUNTY (2-3) BYE

The Panthers will have their bye week before they attack district play over the next four weeks, starting with Powell County next week and the big showdown with Mason County on October 7.