Fleming couple named Angels in Adoption WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell welcomed Johnathan Gay and Julie Emmons Gay of Flemingsburg, to his office in the U.S. Capitol Wednesday and congratulated them on being recognized as 2022 Angels in Adoption.

Liess named MCEM director Tony Liess has been named director of the Mason County Emergency Management.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Announces Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest for 2022 FRANKFORT – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announces that entries are being accepted for the 2022 edition of its popular Adopt-a-Highway art contest for Kentucky school students. The theme is Adopt-a-Highway: Keep Kentucky Clean and Green.

MCTC Celebrates Achievements, Promotions and Years of Service The administration of Maysville Community and Technical College marked achievements, promotions and years of service by its faculty and staff during their recent college-wide convocation held on August 26.

Many women aren’t in John Fetterman’s camp John Fetterman, aspiring to be junior U.S. senator of Pennsylvania, recently held a rally in the suburbs of Philadelphia.

Clark named president of FNB First National Bank of Brooksville would like to announce that Steven T. “Buddy” Hamilton retired as President of the First National Bank of Brooksville on Aug. 31, 2022, after 39 years of service. Hamilton will still remain the chairman of the Board of Directors.

In fundraising, Father knew best An unsolicited solicitation package from Boys Town arrived by mail the other day, earlier and bulkier than usual. I’ve given to a lot of charities, but the Nebraska-based organization, founded in 1917 by Father Edward Flanagan, has never been one of them. Yet, the volume of free stuff they sent this year made me wonder about the effectiveness of guilt-driven marketing.

Throwback Thursday With Mason County’ first football game on their new field on Friday, here’s a throwback to January of 1981 on the Mason County High School campus. Straub Middle School had just opened. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Former Mason County Eeducator hired coach Roy Kidd Roy Kidd, the Hall of Fame football coach of the Eastern Kentucky Colonels was hired for the job in 1964 by the President of EKU, Robert Martin.