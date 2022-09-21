Roy Kidd, the Hall of Fame football coach of the Eastern Kentucky Colonels was hired for the job in 1964 by the President of EKU, Robert Martin.

Robert Martin started his teaching career here in Mason County as a teaching position in history took him to Sardis High School in Mason County following his graduation. In subsequent years he served as principal of Sardis Elementary School and the Mason County schools of Orangeburg High and Woodleigh Junior High. He also coached basketball for the Woodleigh Wolves.

The former Mason County educator became Eastern’s sixth President on July 1, 1960. Under Martin’s leadership Eastern achieved university status on July 1, 1966. Also under President Martin’s leadership, Alumni Coliseum (Paul S. McBrayer Arena) was built, and it has been the home arena for Eastern Kentucky University basketball since the 1963-64 season. Robert Martin made a great hire with Roy Kidd as Coach Kidd as when he retired following the 2002 season, Kidd was the sixth all-time winningest coach in NCAA history with 314 victories.

The answer to last week’s trivia was that Chris Lofton tallied 40 receiving touchdowns for the Royals during his football career. The first to answer were Mallory Denham, Junior Griffin, Steven Peed along with Ronnie Berryman and Tom Sims.

This week’s trivia question: This former Head Coach of the Mason County Royals football team won two state titles in track and field when he coached at Bellevue High.

Who was it?

Contact: rpbailey@maysvilleky.net

Last week: (19-1, 48-12 YTD 80%)

This week’s picks:

Syracuse over Virginia: The Orangemen have showed grit to comeback and win games this year.

Auburn over Missouri: In my opinion this is a must win for the Tigers or Coach Harsin will be out.

Louisville over South Florida: You do not know what UofL team will show up, but I pick them by five.

Clemson over Wake Forest: Big game in the ACC, I take the Tigers to hold on for a three-point win.

Kansas over Duke: The Jayhawks are for real this season, I know that is hard to believe.

Tennessee over Florida: Big SEC East game on Rocky Top, I will take the high-powered offense of the Vols.

Western Kentucky over FIU: The Toppers lost a heartbreaker in Bloomington last week; I pick them to rebound.

North Carolina over Notre Dame: I pick the Heels in a slight upset as the special teams play will be the difference.

Cincinnati over Indiana: The Bearcats offense looked sluggish last week, but I pick them to win by 8.

Mississippi over Tulsa: A high scoring game as the Rebels put up over 55 in this one.

Kentucky over Northern Illinois: The Wildcats win this one with their aerial game on display by 16.

Texas A&M over Arkansas: I am going against the grain and pick the Aggies in a slight upset at home.

Ohio State over Wisconsin: The Buckeyes are for real, and this will be a blowout in the 4th quarter.

Alabama over Vanderbilt: This SEC game is like a bye week for the Crimson Tide.

Oregon State over USC: My upset pick of the week, as I think the Beavers can pull off the upset.

Stetson over Morehead State: The Eagles fly to Florida to open their Pioneer League Schedule, but it will be hard to win on the road.

Georgetown over Cumberland: The Tigers travel to Tennessee to play a good Phoenix team, but I pick them to win by three.

Mississippi State over Bowling Green: Bowling Green beat Marshall last week, but I pick the Dogs by 15.

Oklahoma over Kansas State: The Wildcats always gives the Sooners a great game, but I pick the Sooners by 9.

Texas over Texas Tech: Big game in the Lone Star state and it will be a high scoring game, I take Texas.