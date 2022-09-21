If he keeps it up, Austin Howard is going to make things especially difficult for voters in the Class 3A, 6th District player of the year race.

He’s already over halfway to 1,000 yards rushing, has found the end zone nine times, leads the team in tackles and has even made an extra point for the Lions this season.

Howard has taken on the primary running back role this season and ran with it, literally. He was more of a hybrid running back/wide receiver last year for the Lions with Ethan Sizemore still in the fold.

As the primary back in the Lions offense this season, Howard has toted the rock 68 times for 528 yards in four games, good for a 7.7 yards per carry outcome.

“I like running the ball a lot,” Howard said before the season started. He also alludes to the positivity they’ve had in the locker room. “We’re playing more as a team. Not any fighting amongst each other or bickering or anything. We all play together as a team.”

In Friday’s 69-28 victory over Bath County, he set a program record with six rushing touchdowns, the Lions wiping away woes in the prior two games of finishing drives in the end zone.

He finished with 260 yards rushing on the night, adding in 15 tackles and two interceptions.

“He’s got great speed and he’s got what I call some moves that you know, that he can utilize on the field to break him open,” Lions coach Gene Peterson said before the season began. “He’s got good vision, he’s tough, he’s strong. And when you can put all those things together, mix them all together on to one person you got a pretty good running back.”

Defensively, he’s accumulated 47 tackles, two forced fumbles and two interceptions as he moved from a linebacker to a safety role this season.

Howard credits offseason work for his early season success. He made the state track meet as a sophomore in the 100-meters, but a late season hamstring injury kept him from a shot at competing in Lexington as a junior. He focused on speed and strength training drills and having assistant coach Presley Marshall with him has worked wonders in not only his gameplay, but preparation in practice leading up to it.

“Presley has helped me out a ton. He’s a great dude, great coach. His football knowledge is insane,” Howard said.

Respect for the passing game has helped open things up a bit too. Ayden Cooper posted a solid freshman season with 1,452 passing yards and 10 touchdowns and has thrown for 608 yards and six touchdowns in four games this season. Cooper is averaging 15.2 yards per completion, Howard and the run game having a helping hand in that as defenses focus on stopping the run.

“We have a bunch of different formations that we didn’t have last year,” Howard said. “We brought a lot of our key players that just have another year of experience as a team and hopefully it will equate to a winning season.”

In order to gain some votes for the District Player of the Year consideration, the Lions will need to be more competitive in district play. Last year they made a step in the right direction by finishing fourth in the district and earning their first playoff birth since 2013, but this year they’ll need to do more than a playoff berth.

They can start that journey on Friday when they host Powell County, presumably two teams fighting for that third spot in the district behind Mason and Fleming County.

Then Pendleton County and Phelps beckons, the three teams with a combined 1-13 record and a possibility for the Lions for four straight wins and a 5-2 record not out of the question with Mason County and Fleming County to follow. Five wins in a season is something the Lions haven’t accomplished since 2014. They had nine wins total from 2015-21 leading into the season.

If they can get started off on the right foot in district play and compete with Mason and Fleming, some more consideration will definitely go Howard’s way.

Respect for the program will come with it.

“We want to be a team knowing that when they come out, they can compete with anyone that they’re playing against. A team that warrants respect from all the other teams within the area. I think that’s one thing that’s been kind of lacking, and knowing that, teams that when they put Lewis County on their schedule, that it’s going to be a tough game for them,” Peterson said. “We hope to put pressure on these other two teams (Fleming and Mason). We look forward to the challenge in this district. We’re hoping to challenge for a district title, if not this year, then years down the road.”

That challenge starts Friday night with Powell County.